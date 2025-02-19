"It's a vulnerable situation" - Napheesa Collier gets real about NBA players buzzing over possible 1-on-1 tournament inspired by Unrivaled

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier claimed the Unrivaled 1-on-1 championship after defeating Aaliyah Edwards in the final round. The thrilling matchup saw Collier win in three games, and the buzz surrounding the event has even made its way to the NBA.

Several NBA stars have expressed interest in competing in a 1-on-1 tournament if the league were to introduce it during All-Star Weekend. James Harden, Anthony Edwards, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard were among the players who told Fox Sports' Rachel Nichols they would be open to participating.

Appearing on ESPN’s NBA Today on Tuesday, Napheesa Collier discussed the idea of the NBA adopting a similar format. She believed it would be exciting but acknowledged the risks for players.

“I think it would be great,” she said. “I mean, it's such an entertaining thing. Also just great for the culture, right? Like how many times have you heard people debate who is the best person in the NBA right now? Who's the best person in the NBA ever?

"I don't know if you can do that 1-on-1 anymore, but I think it'd be a really fun thing.”

She also pointed out the challenge of players putting their reputations on the line.

“I mean, it's definitely like a vulnerable situation because you have people putting their names and their egos on the line, but if they're brave enough to do it, it's definitely fun to watch.”

Napheesa Collier, a co-founder of Unrivaled, took down Edwards in a best-of-three series to capture the championship.

The first game was tight, with Edwards edging out a 9-6 win, but Collier responded in Game 2 with an 8-4 victory to force a decisive third game. She then dominated Game 3 with an 8-0 shutout, securing the title in emphatic fashion.

Napheesa Collier sets sights on championship in 2025 WNBA season

Coming off a remarkable 2024 season, Napheesa Collier is determined to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a WNBA championship in 2025. Last year, she won gold for Team USA at the Paris Olympics, earned WNBA Defensive Player of the Year honors and helped the Lynx reach the WNBA Finals, where they fell to the New York Liberty.

During the NBA Today interview, Collier emphasized that Unrivaled is helping her elevate her game as she prepares for the WNBA season.

“I'm using Unrivaled for exactly why it was created: to better my game,” she said.

“And so I want to come into the W season using all the things that I've gotten better at here. And a championship is always the goal. So I'm hoping to get one of those this year.”

In 2024, Collier averaged 20.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game for the Lynx. Meanwhile, in Unrivaled, she has led the Lunar Owls to an undefeated 8-0 record.

