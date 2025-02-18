Top 5 NBA stars open to participating in potential 1-v-1 tournament similar to Unrivaled 

Fox Sports reporter Rachel Nichols asked NBA players if they were willing to participate in a 1-on-1 tournament similar to the women's basketball league, Unrivaled. Nichols was in attendance at the 2025 All-Star Game on Sunday and had the opportunity to pick the thoughts of some players.

Out of everyone she interviewed, each of the NBA players enthusiastically agreed to play in such a tournament given the opportunity. WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, who co-founded Unrivaled, introduced the 1-on-1 format which proved to be a huge hit among fans as it allowed players to showcase their true talent when handling the basketball.

Given the success of the tournament, Rachel Nichols wanted to see if the men of the NBA were willing to do the same.

Here's a closer look at the top five NBA players open to participating in a 1-on-1 tournament.

Kyrie Irving and 4 other NBA players open to participating in 1-on-1 tournament

#1. Kyrie Irving

NBA: All Star-Practice - Source: Imagn

When it comes to ball handling, many believe that Kyrie Irving is on top of that list. Irving is known for his craftiness getting inside the paint with his signature ball-handling skills. He knows how to get out of tight spots even if the defense already makes it nearly impossible for a player to break through them.

To add the icing on the cake, Irving is also a prolific scorer when he wants to be. He has a solid mid-range for days, which could be a huge advantage when it comes to 1-on-1 situations.

#2. James Harden

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz - Source: Imagn

While he may no longer be the MVP player everyone knows him to be, James Harden is still a respectable maestro on the hardwood. Like many of the older players, Harden has a switch wherein he can take over games when needed. The "Bearded One" is known for his ball handling and swiftness with his feet. His unmatched footwork makes him hard to read in 1-on-1 situations.

With those skillsets combined, Harden would undoubtedly be a difficult matchup for opponents if a 1-on-1 tournament were to transpire. James could easily hit a step-back 3-pointer or hit opponents with a quick euro step inside the paint, making him nearly impossible to guard.

#3. Damian Lillard

NBA: All-Star Game-Candaces Rising Stars at Shaqs OGs - Source: Imagn

Throughout his career, Damian Lillard isn't exactly known for his isolation plays. However, being a deadeye on the court could spell disaster for opponents taking Lillard in a 1-on-1 situation. "Dame Time" has made a career in hitting clutch shots in what already seemed to be hopeless situations. Lillard could easily outscore opponents.

#4. Anthony Edwards

NBA: Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn

While he still may be trying to make a name for himself despite his star status, Anthony Edwards could undoubtedly become a menace in a 1-on-1 matchup. He could easily use his brash personality to get under the skin of his opponents. Given that his adversaries would have no one else to rely on when getting tilted by his antics, Edwards' trash talk alone could throw some of his opponents off their rhythm.

Of course, "Ant-Man" is a skillful player who knows how to make his way inside and detonate on the rim. Annoying his opponents with words and then posterizing them would be the ultimate disrespect that could help Edwards to victory in a 1-on-1 tournament.

#5. Giannis Antetokounmpo

All-Star Game-Kennys Young Stars at Chucks Global Stars - Source: Imagn

While it's perhaps difficult to see Giannis Antetokounmpo dominate in a 1-on-1 situation, it doesn't mean it isn't possible. Antetokounmpo may lack a jumper and ball handling, but his long reach and rocksteady body can make him a tough matchup for opponents.

Adversaries may have a difficult time getting a shot up on "The Greek Freak". Plus, given a little space, his quick step could easily lead him toward the rim for an easy slam.

