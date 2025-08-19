  • home icon
  "It could save your life": Lexie Hull's mother Jaime Hull delivers important message after Fever star leads team's $10,000 effort

"It could save your life": Lexie Hull's mother Jaime Hull delivers important message after Fever star leads team's $10,000 effort

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 19, 2025 04:09 GMT
"It could save your life": Lexie Hull's mother Jaime Hull delivers important message after Fever star leads team's $10,000 effort. [photo: Imagn]

Lexie Hull and the Indiana Fever are using the four-day break to prepare for two highly anticipated showdowns against the Minnesota Lynx starting Friday. While Hull and Co. are working on their game, they are also giving back to the community. The Fever, via the sweet-shooting forward and assistant coach Briann January, delivered a $10,000 check to the St. Vincent Foundation in Indianapolis.

Jamie Hull, Lexie’s mother, promptly reacted to the gesture:

“This hits home. My mom, @lexiehulll ‘s Nana, had breast cancer detected by a routine mammogram. No lumps or any signs it existed. Get your mammogram’s ladies. It could save your life!”
According to the Fever social media page, “1 in 8 women will have breast cancer in their life.” BreastCancer.Org reported this year that the number continues to rise despite "advances in screening and treatment." The Fever are doing their part to help women via the check Hull and January gave on behalf of the team.

Lexie Hull’s mother is urging women to take advantage of the donation the Indiana Fever sent to the women’s center in St. Vincent. The elder Hull is encouraging them to take a potentially life-saving test.

Indiana Fever need Lexie Hull to regain her shooting touch

After a 99-93 overtime win against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, the Indiana Fever improved their record to 19-16. Kelsey Mitchell carried the team, dropping 34 of her career-high 38 points in the second half and in the extra five-minute extension. Lexie Hull showed up with her defense and rebounding, but struggled to make shots again.

This month, Hull is shooting 22.8%, including a ghastly 18.8% from 3-point distance. She remains a valuable contributor because of her defense, hustle and intangibles but the Fever could use a boost with her shooting.

The return of Caitlin Clark from a groin injury remains uncertain. Sophie Cunningham’s status is doubtful after she injured her knee against the Connecticut Sun. While new signee Odyssey Sims showed signs of improvement, Fever coach Stephanie White needs Hull to help pick up the scoring slack.

Indiana needed a mind-boggling second half from Kelsey Mitchell to survive Connecticut, which owns the worst record in the NBA. Against the Minnesota Lynx, which have lost just five times this season, a good shooting night from Lexie Hull will be a major boost.

Edited by Michael Macasero
