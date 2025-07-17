"IT SHOULDVE BEEN THE ENTIRE LEAGUE": Caitlin Clark fans take sneaky shots at Fever star's critics after ESPYs nod 

Caitlin Clark added another accolade to her stacked cabinet after bagging the ESPYs as the WNBA Player of the Year on Wednesday. She's had an underwhelming season in 2025, but her rookie year was nothing short of stellar. The Indiana Fever superstar averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and a league-best 8.4 assists in 2024.

Ad

She broke several 3-point shooting and assists records. Clark also ended the Fever's playoff drought, leading them to a 20-20 season, following a 1-9 start. Her impact was beyond the court as her arrival led to a surge in the WNBA's popularity with record-breaking ratings and crowd attendance.

She was also named Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year in December. After that accolade, Clark's critics were unhappy with the recognition she got. Washington Mystics owner Sheila Johnson believed that the entire WNBA should have won the award, not just Clark. Many jumped in and backed Johnson's stance.

Ad

Trending

However, several others still criticize the take. After Caitlin Clark's ESPYs win, her fans sneakily used that statement to mock her critics online. Here are a few reactions:

AK @Sudharsan_AK10 LINK "IT SHOULDVE BEEN THE ENTIRE LEAGUE"😭😭😭😭

Ad

Ray Ortega @RayJOrtega LINK Waiting for that idiot to say it should have been the whole WNBA.

Ad

7toedcat @7toedcat2 LINK Let the crash outs begin.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Mustard Man @TheMustardMan1 LINK Well deserved! Even ESPN couldn’t figure out how to give it to Angel or someone else. You know they tried!

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More