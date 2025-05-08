"It smell crazy under that wig" - Fans go wild as Paige Bueckers' Wings unleash their own 'blonde baddies' after Caitlin Clark's Fever

WNBA fans went wild online after the Dallas Wings unleashed their version of "blonde baddies" following Caitlin Clark's "blonde bodyguards." The Wings are heading into the new season with Paige Bueckers at the helm after leading UConn to the national championship.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, one Wings fan shared a picture of Bueckers and DiJonai Carrington during the team's photoshoot for the season. Both let their blonde hair down, with the fan giving the duo a new nickname.

"Blonde baddies," the fan wrote.

The post got mixed reactions, with Dallas Wings fans loving the blonde duo of Paige Bueckers and DiJonai Carrington. It's a fresh start for the Wings, while others had some negative things to say. Most are Indiana Fever fans, who have their own version of a blonde duo in Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull.

"I know it smell crazy under that wig," a fan wrote.

"I love my natural blondes!!!!" one fan commented.

"One is real and is fake...take a guess lol," another fan tweeted.

"MY NATURAL BLONDES" a fan remarked.

"WHY DOES SHE LOOK LIKE THAT?" one fan asked.

"This my dynamic duo idcccccc," another fan cheered.

Fever fans have called Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull the blonde bodyguards for Caitlin Clark. The two players are set to bring energy off the bench, providing a spark for Clark and the team when they need it the most.

Paige Bueckers comments on comparisons with Caitlin Clark

Paige Bueckers comments on comparisons with Caitlin Clark. (Photo: IMAGN)

There's a lot of pressure on Paige Bueckers after getting drafted first by the Dallas Wings. She has been compared to Caitlin Clark, so there are some expectations on how her rookie season should go. However, Bueckers believes that they are two totally different players.

"In all honesty, I don't think me and Caitlin play at all alike," Bueckers told ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta. "But I understand growing up in the same class, the same generation, both guards. … I don't know, but I don't think we play alike. But also, too, it's just not worrying about that and like I said, running my own race and staying present every single day."

Bueckers added that the comparisons were just fabricated by the media, and her focus is just on helping the Dallas Wings win. They are set to face each other four times this season, and fans are surely going to tune in on how they match up in the WNBA.

