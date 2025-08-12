"Jacy Sheldon's mother" - WNBA fans amused as Sophie Cunningham autographs Mystics guard card despite bad blood from recent game

A clip of Sophie Cunningham signing her rival's rookie card went viral on social media. Cunningham has built a reputation for being one of the most physical players in the WNBA.

This was the case when the Indiana Fever took on the Connecticut Sun on June 17. Cunningham got into a physical altercation with the now Washington Mystics guard, Jacy Sheldon.

Sheldon and the Sun were seemingly bullying Caitlin Clark on the court. Cunningham looked out for her teammate, getting back at Sheldon by giving her a hard foul during a fast break opportunity. This led to Cunningham getting into a physical altercation with Sheldon and other Sun players.

Fast forward to the present day, one of the fans trolled Cunningham during a meet-and-greet event. The fan handed her over a rookie card of Jacy Sheldon and asked for Cunningham's autograph. The Fever guard took the joke lightly and still signed Sheldon's rookie card.

Fans on social media were amused by Sophie Cunningham's actions as she still made light of he situation. Here's what some fans said on X.

Andy froemel @FroemelAndy @sophiecham_fan @sophaller Sophie Cunningham is Jacy Sheldon’s mother.

Jan Mariolle @MariolleJan @sophiecham_fan @sophaller 🤣😂🤣Now it worth something‼️

Julian Estez @Juliyest08 @sophiecham_fan @sophaller It's worth more now then Jacy own autograph

sasm79 @sasm791 @sophiecham_fan @sophaller Epic 😎😎😎

Michael Woodruff @MichaelWoo71585 @sophiecham_fan @sophaller Love it. Sophie is such a treasure

Marie @HeavenlySonshin @sophiecham_fan @sophaller That’s funny as heck 😂🥴

Sun's coach reacted to Sophie Cunningham's late-game foul against Jacy Sheldon

On June 17, the Indiana Fever took on the Connecticut Sun in a WNBA Commissioner's Cup game. Given the circumstances of the matchup, the game was bound to be intense. True enough, things got out of hand when Sophie Cunningham got into it with Jacy Sheldon.

Sheldon and two of her other teammates at the time bullied Caitlin Clark, with one of them knocking the Fever star to the ground. Cunningham clearly didn't appreciate what they did and avenged Caitlin by giving Sheldon a hard foul during a fast break play in the fourth quarter.

As Sheldon prepared to launch for a layup, Cunningham aggressively hugged her, making the former Sun guard fall to the ground. At this point, the Fever were up 17 points.

During a post-game interview with the Sun coach Rachid Meziane, she expressed her frustrations with Sophie Cunningham's late-game antics.

"I did not understand. When you are winning the game by 17 points and you are doing this, to me, stupid foul," Meziane said. "For me, it's just disrespectful to do that foul when you're winning the game by 17 points. Completely stupid."

Cunningham immediately became an internet darling and gained over a million followers on social media after showing her physical side on the court.

"I went from 200,000 on TikTok before the fight, and then I had like 350,000 on Instagram," Cunninghaam said. Over the night, over a million on both. Insane… I've worked my whole life to become a WNBA basketball player. And now people know me as WWE."

Sophie Cunningham has now become a key figure of the Indiana Fever's roster. Especially with the absence of Caitlin Clark, she has stepped up to the occasion in her newfound role as a starter for the team.

