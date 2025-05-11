"Jada WTF": Caitlin Clark reacts as boyfriend’s sister Marit McCaffery rocks Fever star's 'summit shirt' during friends outing

Caitlin Clark was taken aback by her boyfriend's sister, Marit McCaffery, rocking her summit shirt during an outing with friends. On Saturday, Marit shared several photos of herself with friends on Instagram as they spent time together at different events.

Ad

The post was captioned:

"some of my favorites"

Ad

Trending

Seeing the post, Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, took to the comment section to write:

"Summit shirt I see you"

Marit replied to her brother:

"@connor_m30 it's a caitlin jersey twin"

Connor McCaffery's IG comment (via @marit.mccaffrey/Instagram)

Coming across the post, Clark called out her former Iowa Hawkeyes teammate Jada Gyamfi, who wore one of the summit shirts in the photos.

Ad

"Jada wtf," she wrote.

Caitlin Clark's IG comment (via @marit.mccaffrey/Instagram)

Caitlin Clark and Marit's brother, Connor, reportedly started their relationship in April 2023 while they were students at the University of Iowa. The couple both played college basketball for the Hawkeyes, with Clark eventually going on to achieve superstardom and getting drafted into the WNBA. McCaffery also played baseball for Iowa, starting 22 games in the 2019-20 season.

Ad

Caitlin Clark celebrates second anniversary with her boyfriend in heartfelt Instagram post

Caitlin Clark and her boyfriend Connor McCaffery marked two years of their relationship last month. To celebrate the special day, the Indiana Fever star shared photos of herself and McCaffrey on Instagram on Apr. 24.

The first slide was a black and white photo that showed the couple hugging after the end of a Fever matchup, while the crowd applauded them.

Ad

"Another year with my favorite person :) I’m so thankful for you," Clark captioned the post.

Ad

The comment section of the post was swarmed with congratulatory messages from many basketball players, including former Iowa players Megan Gustafson and Gabbie Marshall. Jada Gyamfi was also present in the comments to show some love.

"Happy birthday to my favorite parents😍😍😍 i love you guys," Gyamfi wrote.

While Clark continued her basketball career in the WNBA, McCaffery took a role with the Indiana Pacers after graduating from college. He now serves as the assistant men's basketball coach at Butler University.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA journalist for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball.

His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and leverages his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More