Jalen Rose’s daughter sparks major outrage by questioning Caitlin Clark’s greatness: "Basically the WNBA Stephen A Smith"

Jalen Rose’s daughter, Mariah Rose, had a hot take on Sunday involving Caitlin Clark. The “Hoops for Hotties” host said that Clark is “an all-time figure in women’s basketball” but did not consider the WNBA superstar a college basketball great. Mariah gave more props to Clark’s off-court impact than her on-court accomplishments.

Fans promptly reacted to Rose’s statement:

“Basically the WNBA stephen a smith”

One fan said:

“Don’t give this loser attention”

Another fan added:

“Can’t amplify this grifter because that’s exactly what she wants. This is just meant to upset the masses.”

@86mypatience continued:

“Worse assault…..@mariahcrose take on Caitlin or her dad on Kobe in the 2000 finals?”

@Fever_glazer commented:

“Girl is rage-baiting lmao”

Clark led the Iowa Hawkeyes to back-to-back national championship games (2023-2024). Although she did not win the title, looking past her achievements is a tall task. Clark won the John Wooden Award, the Naismith College Player of the Year Award and the AP Player of the Year twice. The former Hawkeyes superstar ended her stint in college as the career points leader for men and women.

Mariah Rose says it's “ridiculous” Caitlin Clark is on Mt. Rushmore of college women’s basketball

While some consider Caitlin Clark one of the greatest women's college basketball players, Mariah Rose disagrees. Here's what she had to say in her podcast about where Clark stands in the pantheon of college greats:

“Caitlin never won a championship. Caitlin, she’ll probably agree with me if she heard this. In no other sport would we consider somebody an all-time great and I’m not saying she wasn’t great. I’m not saying she didn’t break a record but nobody talks about Kelsey Plum like this and she beat that record.

“I think it’s ridiculous Caitlin Clark is in the Mt. Rushmore of women’s basketball players.”

Rose named Breanna Stewart, who won four titles (2013-2016) with the UConn Huskies as the top player on that list. Maya Moore, who Caitlin Clark idolizes, would be a worthwhile contender after two championships (2009-2010) with UConn. Diana Taurasi, with three (2002-2004) for the Huskies, could also be a shoo-in.

According to Rose, Clark, who does not have a championship, should not have a spot on the Mt. Rushmore of women’s college basketball.

