Jason Whitlock compares WNBA to "cockroaches" while praising Caitlin Clark as league's lone attraction

On Friday, veteran journalist Jason Whitlock continued to express his support for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. In doing so, however, he gave a scathing review of the league in which she plays.

In an episode of his "Fearless With Jason Whitlock" show, Whitlock and his guest analyst Steve Kim compared the WNBA to a restaurant — and not an impressive one at that.

"The WNBA is that really bad restaurant," Kim said. "They have this one dish that's really good: the Caitlin Clark meatloaf...Everything else that they serve is gruel."

Whitlock pushed the restaurant analogy further by bringing in the WNBA into the picture.

"The food at this WNBA restaurant is cooked by cockroaches," he added. "But that damn meatloaf is so good, you still go get it."

From the perspective of Kim, the WNBA suffers from a lack of bona fide stars, as he doesn't appear to consider any other player in the league to have the same drawing power as Clark.

Meanwhile, it's clear through Whitlock's "cockroach" comparison that he lays the blame on the doorstep of the league office. In another excerpt from his show, Whitlock criticizes WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert for diminishing Clark's role in the league's growth and failing to properly capitalize on her stardom.

"We don't destroy Michael Jordan when he appears in the NBA," Whitlock said, comparing Clark to one of the sport's all-time greats. "David Stern went, 'How do we take advantage of Michael Jordan? How do we install rules that protect Michael Jordan?'"

In Whitlock's eyes, Engelbert and the WNBA have thus far fallen short of maximizing the talent that Clark brings to the table.

"They lucked into Caitlin Clark": Jason Whitlock refutes Cathy Engelbert's statement about WNBA's "success"

Whitlock had even more rebuttals in story for the WNBA Commissioner. Reading a passage from a 2,800-word piece written by Engelbert, Whitlock took exception to the Commisioner's claim that a "singularly exceptional group of college players" was responsible for the league's recent upward trend.

"There wasn't a singular group of players. There was a singular player," Whitlock said, referring to Clark. "And they lucked into it."

Contrary to Engelbert's assertion that "years of hard work and preparation" led to the WNBA's success, Whitlock maintained that it was good fortune that set the league on its current trajectory.

