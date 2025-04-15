Jason Whitlock drops bold take on Paige Bueckers dating Azzi Fudd rumors

Paige Bueckers had a once-in-a-lifetime moment on Monday night when she was selected with the first overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings. The UConn Huskies standout stole the limelight, however, on the red carpet, leading sports columnist Jason Whitlock to comment on a rumored relationship with Azzi Fudd.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd have formed a close bond within the UConn program, going deep into the NCAA Tournament that culminated in a championship in April. Rumors, however, have been floating that the bond between Bueckers and Fudd is more than platonic as the two continue to play supporting roles for each other.

After looking back at the WNBA Draft's festivities, Whitlock took to X on Monday morning to express his opinion on Bueckers and Fudd being so close to one another. According to him, Paige Buecker's talent on the floor isn't the only reason why the WNBA was looking forward to her joining them.

Paige Bueckers joining the WNBA has been a long time coming, but if Whitlock's claim about her relationship with Azzi Fudd carry any truth, she plays a different role in the WNBA landscape. Bueckers has been an activist throughout her time in college and has expressed a desire to inspire change and improvements in the women's basketball world, and should continue to do so as a pro.

How has Paige Bueckers already impacted the WNBA?

Paige Bueckers was declared the number one overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft long before Monday night, but she finally joined the Dallas Wings, who have hinted at their excitement to welcome her to the team since receiving the top pick. However, Bueckers made a big announcement before being selected with the first pick, signing a three year deal with Unrivaled before the draft.

Bueckers has been one of the more popular players in the college basketball world ever since she stepped foot onto the UConn campus as a freshman back in 2020. Five years later, she is ready to make the next step in her career, and the WNBA is happy to welcome her into their ranks. Along with fellow top rookies Dominique Malonga, Hailey Van Lith and others, Bueckers' draft class is elite.

Paige Bueckers is expected to translate her game to the professional level seamlessly and become one of the future faces of the league quickly. Before Caitlin Clark broke onto the scene with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Bueckers was the face of the next generation of talent in women's basketball. Now that she is finally in the WNBA, fans can't wait to see what she will accomplish with the Wings.

