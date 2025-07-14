Jason Whitlock issues apology to Stephanie White as he pinpoints two key Caitlin Clark issues amid Angel Reese surge

Caitlin Clark posted a double-double on Sunday's Indiana Fever win over the Dallas Wings at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Sports columnist Jason Whitlock issued an apology to coach Stephanie White, but he was still critical of Clark's struggles amid Angel Reese's rise to an MVP candidate.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Whitlock apologized to White for the comments he had made previously. He applauded the coach's adjustments while also praising Reese for having another fantastic week. He was also unhappy with the way the Fever superstar has been playing since returning from injury.

"We are dark for another week. Angel Reese is playing well. Clark is not. I owe Stephanie White an apology. Clark needs to move the ball and let the offense come naturally. She’s forcing too much. It’s fixable. But Clark has to want to fix it," Whitlock tweeted.

In fairness to Caitlin Clark, she played well in the Indiana Fever's 102-83 win over Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings. Clark finished with 14 points, three rebounds, 13 assists and five steals. She continued struggling to make baskets, going 4-for-12 from the field.

However, Clark was laser-focused on finding her teammates the entire night. She also committed just two turnovers, which is a massive improvement over her most recent games. She missed 10 games due to injuries this season already, so she hasn't found her rhythm just yet.

Her teammates feasted on her assists, with Kelsey Mitchell putting up 20 points and Natasha Howard dropping 18 points. Aliyah Boston contributed 17 points and Sophie Cunningham scored 13 points off the bench.

Stephanie White compares Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers matchup to legendary NBA rivalry

Stephanie White compares Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers matchup to legendary NBA rivalry. (Photo: GETTY)

The result was never in doubt for Sunday's game, but the fans still saw the first matchup between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers on the WNBA stage. Clark had the last laugh with the win, while Bueckers was the only bright spot for the Dallas Wings.

Indiana Fever coach even compared the feel of the Clark-Bueckers to the legendary rivalry between LeBron James and Steph Curry.

"Everybody wants to see star players," White said, according to the IndyStar. "Think about who tunes in to watch LeBron vs. Steph, right? It's those kinds of matchups. To watch Caitlin and Paige go against each other for the first time in their WNBA careers is going to be special."

The two players only played twice against each other in college, with one win each. Clark now has the slight advantage, though they are still set to two more times this season.

