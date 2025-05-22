Jason Whitlock lauds Sophie Cunningham's brave stance against allegations

Sophie Cunningham grabbed headlines on Wednesday. The Indiana Fever guard alledgedly had a relationship with Phoenix Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein, per an Indy Star report. Cunningham’s name appeared after Gene Traylor, the complainant, accused Cornelius Craig, the team’s head of security and risk management, of misconduct.

Ad

Cunningham promptly tweeted following the appearance of her name in multiple reports. She called Traylor’s statements “untrue and extremely hurtful.”

Jason Whitlock reacted to the former Phoenix Mercury guard’s message on X (formerly Twitter).

“Good stuff.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Whitlock often has lengthy responses or reactions to WNBA players involved in controversy. He did it with A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. For some reason, he only had two words to say about the Sophie Cunningham issue. Still, he seemingly favors Cunningham speaking up against the allegations.

Unlike Whitlock, the Suns had a lengthy response to the accusation via Stacey Mitch, the team's Senior Vice President of Communications via a Forbes interview.

Ad

“The recent reports concerning Josh Bartelstein and Sophie Cunningham are entirely false and morally reprehensible. Let’s be clear about the origin of these claims.”

The Phoenix Mercury drafted Cunningham in the second round of the 2019 WNBA draft. She stayed with the team until early this year, when she was sent to the Indiana Fever in a four-team trade.

Fans react to Jason Whitlock’s comment following Sophie Cunningham’s response to impropriety allegations

Jason Whitlock has over 850K followers on X. It did not take long before his tweet gained traction and earned reactions from fans.

Ad

“Jason wishes this was true lmao!”

One fan said:

“For someone that likes to question these types of things, surprised you are taking this at face value. Why is she credible IYO?”

Another fan added:

“Man if this was Angel Reese this clown would have material for weeks, since it's a white girl its ‘Good stuff’”

Ad

@ANTHONY_WhatIf continued:

“You believed the allegations quickly against Joy Taylor, but as soon as Crocodile Dundee puts out a published statement you eat it up as truth like a Texas fair's cotton candy!”

@StandardCause commented:

“Weird tweet.”

Jason Whitlock rarely holds back in his commentaries. The Fearless host might still want to dig in more into the Sophie Cunningham story. For now, fans were surprised he hardly said anything about the allegations and Cunningham’s response.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More