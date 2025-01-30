Jason Whitlock launches no-holds-barred attack on Brittney Griner after blockbuster free agency move: "She’s like a circus act"

Brittney Griner made headlines on Tuesday after signing a contract with the Atlanta Dream, leaving the Phoenix Mercury after 11 seasons. Sports columnist Jason Whitlock has no problem with Griner's decision, but he didn't like the coverage it got from ESPN.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former ESPN columnist shared his take on the network's headline about Griner's legacy in Phoenix and what she brings to Atlanta. The columnist couldn't believe people were treating the move like a big deal and ranted about it.

"ESPN’s lead story is Brittney Griner switching teams in free agency. They’re trying to make her something she isn’t. She isn’t a sports star. I hate to say it, but she’s like a circus act. Come and see the tatted-up, angry lesbian who hates America," Whitlock tweeted.

Jason Whitlock brought up Brittney Griner's history of getting detained in Russia for having cannabis in her belongings. Griner was in prison for almost a year before the United States negotiated her release via a swap with the Russian government.

It was an unpopular move with some people because the United States traded away Viktor Bout, a notorious arms dealer. Others thought that the US government should have prioritized the release or swap of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was also detained in Russia.

Whitlock pointed to the entitlement of an athlete for being chosen over Whelan, who served his country. Nevertheless, the former U.S. Marine was eventually last August as part of the 2024 Ankara prisoner exchange, which was the largest exchange between America and Russia since the Cold War.

As for Griner, she's still a dominant presence on the court and will boost an Atlanta Dream roster that already has players such as Rhyne Howard, Allisha Grey and Jordin Canada.

Phoenix ushers new era without Brittney Griner, possibly Diana Taurasi too

Phoenix ushers new era without Brittney Griner, possibly Diana Taurasi too. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Phoenix Mercury are seemingly entering a new era following Brittney Griner's departure in free agency. The Mercury are also waiting for Diana Taurasi's retirement decision, with Griner's exit seen as a potential hint to what's next for her.

The duo helped the Mercury win the 2014 WNBA championship, with Taurasi leading the franchise to two other titles in 2007 and 2009. But it's time for the latest chapter of the team's history after they acquired Alyssa Thomas from the Connecticut Sun.

Thomas is one of the most versatile players in the league and even finished runner-up in MVP voting in 2023. She will form a duo with scorer Kahleah Copper, with players such as Satou Sabally and DeWanna Bonner also being linked to Phoenix.

