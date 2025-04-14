Jason Whitlock rips “ret*rded rapper” for placing Angel Reese on LeBron James’ pedestal

Jason Whitlock slammed Chrisean Rock for her latest comments comparing Angel Reese and LeBron James. The American rapper was featured as a guest on Friday's episode of the "Unapologetically Angel" podcast.

During one segment of the episode, Rock expressed her view on the low wages of the WNBA players. She told Angel Reese that she should earn more money, as she was doing the same thing as LeBron James.

FearBuck, an NBA news handle on X, reported the news on social media. Journalist Jason Whitlock reposted the thread on his account and slammed Rock in the caption.

"Ret*rded rapper tells Angel Reese she's doing the same thing as LeBron James and deserves the same amount of money."

"If I pose for a pic in a swimsuit, am I doing the same thing as Gisele Bundchen, Kate Upton and Tyra Banks?" Whitlock wrote.

Whitlock tried to argue against Rock's statement and highlighted that Reese playing basketball was not the same thing as the Lakers' superstar. LeBron James has been at the pinnacle of the basketball world for decades now. He is a four-time NBA champion and has won all there is to win in the sport.

On the contrary, Angel Reese is about to enter her sophomore year in the WNBA. She has proven herself as a great defender, but has more potential to grow in the offensive side of her game. Compared to "King James," the Chicago Sky star is behind in terms of experience, skill level and achievements.

"You remind me of me": Chrisean Rock praises showers praise on Angel Reese with self-comparison

Chrisean Rock and Angel Reese talked about a lot of different subjects during the rappers' time on the podcast. During one segment, Reese asked the rapper if she watched basketball or not. The rapper revealed that she does not watch much basketball, except for Reese.

"I watch you and the only reason I watch you is because you remind me of me on the field like who the f*** you talking to, shut up, block something. That's how you've been," Rock said. (28:40)

Reese had a great rookie season with the Sky, but she was ruled out for the season before the final stretch of games because of a wrist injury. She made her comeback in the 3x3 basketball league Unrivaled and helped Rose BC become the first Unrivaled champions.

On March 15, Reese was named Unrivaled's Defensive Player of the Year for her outstanding defensive showing through 14 games. The Sky star averaged 13.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks in her first Unrivaled season.

