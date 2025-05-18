Jason Whitlock sets the "over/under" on Angel Reese demanding trade from Sky after being humbled by Caitlin Clark's Fever

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky were overwhelmed by Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, 93-58, in their opening game matchup on Saturday. Sports columnist Jason Whitlock has set an over/under when Reese demands a trade out of Chicago.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Whitlock reacted to the Fever's dominating performance against the Sky. Due to how bad Chicago looked on Saturday, the former ESPN and Fox Sports analyst predicted that Reese might request a deal on July 1.

"I'm setting the over-under on when Angel Reese demands a trade at July 1," Whitlock tweeted.

The Chicago Sky had a busy offseason, firing coach Teresa Weatherspoon and replacing her with Tyler Marsh. They also brought in new players such as Courtney Vandersloot, Kia Nurse, Rebecca Allen and Ariel Atkins. They drafted and signed rookies Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld as well.

Despite the overhaul, the Sky looked lost on offense with no real playmaker or go-to scorer. Angel Reese even brought the ball a few times, which should not be happening given her motor being the best in the paint. Kamilla Cardoso played just 21 minutes and wasn't used properly like last season.

It was an atrocious shooting night for Chicago, going 29.1% from the field, including 22.2% from beyond the arc. Reese finished with a double-double of 12 points and 17 rebounds, but shot 5-for-14 and committed five turnovers.

While it's too early to count out the Sky, it's also too early for Reese to be demanding trades. She might be one of the best rebounders in the league, but her offense still needs a lot of work. She has yet to play with a top playmaker, so there's still some untapped potential in there somewhere.

On the other hand, Caitlin Clark dropped a triple-double in her season debut. She had 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and four blocks, while shooting 6-for-13 from the field and making four 3-point shots.

Angel Reese gives short response on Caitlin Clark foul

Angel Reese gives short response on Caitlin Clark foul. (Photo: IMAGN)

Caitlin Clark argued after the game that her foul on Angel Reese wasn't a flagrant, but a good take foul that prevented the Chicago Sky star from making an easy two points. Reese seemingly shared the same thought in her postgame press conference.

"Basketball play," Reese said. "Refs got it right. Move on."

The Sky and Fever are set to face each other three more times this season, so fans should expect more action between the two popular franchises.

