Jason Whitlock weighs in on Brittney Griner's viral Caitlin Clark allegations, cites WNBA's investigation into Fever fans' racist comments

Jason Whitlock offered his unfiltered opinion on Brittney Griner's viral moment involving Caitlin Clark. On Thursday, the Indiana Fever took on the Atlanta Dream in their third regular-season matchup.

The Fever walked away with an 81-76 win, but Griner's unverified statements regarding the Fever superstar captured most attention. After the 10-time All-Star fouled out of the game, she was seen calling Clark trash on camera.

There was no audio evidence to back the claims surrounding Griner's statements. The "Fearless" host Jason Whitlock expressed his thoughts on the situation through an X, formerly Twitter, post on his account.

He highlighted the league's decision to investigate the Fever Fans while accompanying Griner's viral video and a sarcastic caption.

"WNBA launches investigation into Indiana Fever fans for racially insensitive noises that no one heard.... Meanwhile...." Whitlock captioned.

Natasha Howard carried the helm for Fever on Thursday, scoring 26 points along with seven rebounds and two assists. Griner ended the game with only five points and seven rebounds, while Clark scored 11 points along with four rebounds and six assists.

The league has not released any official statement regarding the situation and the claims being made against Griner.

Fans react to Jason Whitlock's take on Brittney Griner's viral Caitlin Clark allegations

The fans rushed to Jason Whitlock's post's comment section as soon as he spoke his mind on the subject. One fan slammed Whitlock's take and called him a hater of people of colour.

"This Ni**a literally hates black ppl shut your fat a** up" one fan commented.

Other fans joined the bandwagon.

"The fact that he thinks "white girl" is an insult..." one fan said.

"She's saying, "fu**ing trash why girl?" Stop it Jason," another fan said.

While some fans criticized the "Fearless" host's take, others trolled Brittney Griner by bringing up her troubles in Russia.

"She learned nothing in Russia," one fan said.

"Let’s give her back to Russia. For the goodwill of it," another fan said.

Brittney Griner and Caitlin Clark are far apart when it comes to their time in the league. The Fever superstar is in her sophomore year in the league, while Griner has been playing for more than a decade.

Griner's alleged statements can be anything that she said in the heat of the moment, but they do not take away the fact that she is one of the league's most decorated stars.

