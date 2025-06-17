Jemele Hill decries “right wing white talking points” amid Brittney Griner's denial of racial slur towards Caitlin Clark

While the internet may still be debating on whether Brittney Griner was saying "f*****g white girl," or "f*****g whack call," Jemele Hill has come to the longtime WNBA star's defense.
Back in late May, Griner's Atlanta Dream collided with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in back-to-back games on May 20 and May 22. After the Dream picked up a narrow win in the first game, the Fever were able to get their revenge two days later.
During the game, Griner fouled out and was visibly frustrated on the bench. While some lip-readers believe that she took a verbal jab at Clark, others believe Griner was merely complaining about the foul call, given that Clark wasn't involved in the play that fouled Griner out.
Hill commented on a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday of the two-time WNBA scoring champ sharing her side of the story and denying that she called Clark a "f*****g white girl."
"She said F*****G WACK CALL. And if you watched the game, the player she fouled out against was Black. Please stop sharing misinformation and right wing (WHITE) talking points. Caitlin Clark, not any other white player was involved in this play."
"There's no place for that in our league," - Brittney Griner condemns accusations that she took aim at Caitlin Clark in the viral clip
Ever since the clip of Brittney Griner moments after she fouled out went viral, WNBA fans have been going back and forth debating what she said in the heated moment.
Despite that, Griner hadn't been asked about the situation until this week, when Fox-owned outlet Outkick's Dan Zaksheke asked her about the situation. In response, Griner stated that she remembered fouling out on a play where she was defending Aliyah Boston.
Then, after the Dream's 89-56 win over the Washington Mystics on Sunday, Zaksheke again asked her about the situation. In response, she explained that although she doesn't remember what she said, she knows that she didn't say "f*****g white girl" because she doesn't use that sort of language:
“Would never say that. Like, there’s no place for that in our league. I wouldn’t say that. I was mad about the call. I know it wasn’t that because I wouldn’t use that type of language.”
So far, Clark, the Fever, and the WNBA have remained silent on the situation.