Jillian Alleyne gives first reaction after Indiana Fever open doors for WNBA comeback

The Indiana Fever are adding an intriguing piece to their already-stacked roster. They signed former Oregon star Jillian Alleyne up to a training camp deal, opening up the door for her WNBA comeback.

Ad

Shortly after the news broke on Monday, she took to social media to express her gratitude and excitement:

"All glory to God! God is good! Super excited to get to work!," she wrote on Instagram.

Via Jillian Alleyne's IG

The 6-foot-3 center entered the league as a second-round pick by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2016 WNBA Draft. She also had brief stints with the Minnesota Lynx and Washington Mystics.

Ad

Trending

Alleyne has excelled overseas for most of his career, and she's coming off averaging 18.6 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game with Turkish club Tarsus Belediyesi Mersin.

Alleyne was the PAC-12 Player of the Year back in 2016, and she also led the NCAA in rebounds in 2014. During her days at Oregon, she logged the third-most rebounds and second-most double-doubles in DI history.

Jillian Alleyne will have to work hard for a roster spot

Despite being a star overseas, Alleyne has only made seven appearances in the WNBA. Now, she will compete for a spot in one of the most stacked rosters in the entire league.

Ad

The Fever don't have any first-round picks in this year's draft, but their two second-round picks will also look to get a roster spot, meaning that Alleyne will have their work cut out for her.

She will have to battle at least two players for the final roster spot, and while she has the potential and experience to be a very good backup center, it's not going to be easy taking the court for such a stacked team.

Ad

Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard will handle the bulk of the minutes for Stephanie White's team, with Brianna Turner most likely being the primary backup.

There are no guarantees with training camp contracts. However, if Jillian Alleyne can replicate her dominance from last season and make a strong impression in Indianapolis, she might finally fulfill her dream of being a WNBA player.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback