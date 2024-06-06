WNBA fans reacted to Alysha Clark's hilarious mistake in the Las Vegas Aces' win over the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night. Clark had teammate Kelsey Plum dumbfounded after making the error in the second quarter, almost gifting a bucket to the Wings.

In the video below, Clark was inbounding the ball with the Aces up 41-29 in the second quarter. She made a nice bounce pass to Arike Ogunbowale, who was a WIngs player. Ogunbowale was momentarily confused as well but managed to take a 3-point shot that rattled the rim.

Clark realized the mistake and quickly tried to get the rebound, but was called for a loose ball foul. Thankfully, it did not lead to a made basket for Dallas as the Aces' defense came through. It was a silly moment that would have easily made Shaqtin-A-Fool.

As soon as the video went up online, WNBA fans were ready to make fun of Alysha Clark. One fan even joked that Clark might have some money on herself committing a turnover just like banned NBA player Jontay Porter.

"Jontay Porter didn’t even do that," the fan commented.

"She just hit the wrong button on the controller, happens to the best of us," another fan joked.

"It's just a habit for players to casually inbound it but you gotta be paying attention at all times," one fan wrote.

The betting jokes didn't stop there since people can also place money on WNBA games now.

"Check ball or she's gambling," a fan commented.

"I love how it took everyone a second to realize what just happened haha," one fan noticed.

"Alysha Clark is gonna hear about that inbounds pass for the rest of the season from the Aces," another fan remarked.

Alysha Clark comments on her hilarious turnover

Now that her turnover has gone viral on social media, Alysha Clark had to acknowledge her hilarious mistake. Clark was not sure what happened with her but she knows one thing – her teammates are unlikely to make her forget about it all season long.

"Y’all…LOL…I’m not sure what I thought 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 just knooooow my teammates aren’t letting me live it down🤗🤗🤗💀💀💀" Clark wrote on X.

Despite the funny mishap, Clark and the Aces took care of business on the road, 95-81. Clark finished with nine points in 29 minutes, while A'ja Wilson dropped a season-high 36 points with 12 rebounds, two assists and six steals.

Kelsey Plum added 20 points, three rebounds and three assists, while Jackie Young had 19 points, six rebounds and seven dimes. The Aces dominated the first quarter, building an early 13-point lead before the Dallas Wings fought back in the second quarter.

However, the back-to-back defending champions took more control in the second half as they earned their fifth win of the season and first win in the 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup.