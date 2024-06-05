"Bro thinks he's Drake" — NBA fans in stitches as Jontay Porter allegedly texted his group chat about getting hit with "RICO"  

One of the biggest stories this NBA season was Jontay Porter being banned for life for gambling. Fans recently had a field day on the former Toronto Raptors forward following new developments.

It was brought to light that Porter texted his group chat with lyrics to a Drake song the day he officially got banned from the league. He told his friends they "might just get hit with a RICO," in reference to Drake's hit with Meek Mill. NBA fans could not hold back their jokes at this remark.

"All that Drake influence in the 6," one fan said.

The quote had other fans begging for more info on who was in that group chat and what other stuff was said.

"That Groupchat wildin," another fan said.

"Who and how did they get the group chat info ?!?" Said one fan.

"bro was joking around in the gc like he wasn’t getting banned from THE NBA," one fan said.

Jontay Porter was banned for allegedly leaking confidential information to bettors. On top of that, he was also betting on NBA games from other people's betting accounts.

Porter made 37 appearances for the Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors before being banned for life. He is also the younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.

Jontay Porter was reportedly trying to clear previous gambling debts

Months after his lifetime ban was made official, more backstory to the Jontay Porter betting scandal has been brought to light. In the New York Post's latest story on him, they detailed why he engaged in this betting activity.

According to reports, Porter threw games because he was trying to clear his previous gambling debts.

"Federal prosecutors allege that Porter had racked up large gambling debts in the beginning of the year to co-conspirators, and was encouraged to clear those debts by throwing games in order for certain bets to hit."

This news surfaced because Long Phi Pham, one of his co-conspirators, was recently stopped at the airport attempting to leave the country. Pham had a one-way ticket to Australia and was found with a large sum of money and betting slips on him.

"Pham tried hightailing it out of the country by booking a one-way ticket to Australia a day after the government tried questioning him, the complaint said. He was collared at JFK with a bag stuffed with $12,000 cash, two cashier checks worth $80,000 and several betting slips, according to the complaint."

Due to his efforts this season, it is believed that Jontay Porter landed bettors nearly 1 million dollars in profits. He would throw games by having people bet the under on his stats, and then he'd exit the game early on citing different injuries.