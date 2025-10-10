Juju Watkins' ultimate women's player has two of Caitlin Clark's best traits

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins showed love to Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark during a sit-down with Sports Illustrated. Watkins, who is one of the highest-rated women’s basketball players in college, has been on a roll with the Trojans.She has played 67 games through her first two seasons, averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 42.6%. In March 2025, during the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Watkins suffered a season-ending injury as she tore her ACL.Her injury didn’t stop her from being recognized for her stellar play as Watkins won multiple player of the year awards in 2025. On Friday, X account @Krysta____ shared a clip of Watkins’ interview with Sports Illustrated, where she picked traits from WNBA players to assemble the ultimate women’s basketball player. Listed below are Watkins’ picks:Speed: Arike OgunbowaleAccuracy: Caitlin ClarkHandles: Chelsea GrayStrength: Brittany GrinerRange: Caitlin ClarkClutch: A’ja WilsonPicking Clark’s traits for the “ultimate” women’s basketball player is a tall compliment from the Trojans guard. While Watkins has been making progress in her injury recovery, she is set to miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season.“Will come back stronger than ever”: Caitlin Clark sends message to JuJu Watkins after ACL injuryAfter JuJu Watkins went down with a knee injury in March, the basketball world was quick to react, sending their thoughts and prayers to the USC guard. Among those wishing her well was Caitlin Clark, who shared a message for Watkins on X:“Sending all my thoughts and prayers to JuJu. Kid will come back stronger than ever.&quot;Caitlin Clark @CaitlinClark22LINKSending all my thoughts and prayers to JuJu. Kid will come back stronger than ever ❤️A few months later, Clark finds herself in the same boat as Watkins after an injury-riddled season held her to 13 appearances in 2025. Clark averaged 16.5 points and 8.8 assists per game, last suiting up for the Fever in July before a groin injury sidelined her for the rest of the season.Despite missing one of its best players, Indiana was one win away from booking a trip to the WNBA Finals. With Clark returning in 2026, the Indiana Fever are expected to be a force to be reckoned with. And so are the USC Trojans when JuJu Watkins returns in the 2026-27 season.