  • "Juju Watkins will play for the Portland Fire" - Fans erupt as WNBA files trademark applications for new expansion team

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jun 19, 2025 23:39 GMT
Syndication: Desert Sun - Source: Getty
Fans erupt as WNBA files trademark applications for new expansion team (Image source: Getty)

While the official name of the expansion team in Portland is yet to be announced, a trademark filed by the WNBA hinted that the team might bring back its old name, Portland Fire.

On Thursday, Portland basketball insider Sean Highkin tweeted that the league filed trademarks for the Portland Fire.

The trademark seeks to use the name for "clothing, footwear and headwear" and for "education, providing of training, entertainment, sporting and cultural activities, entertainment and educational services in the nature of ongoing television and radio programs in the field of basketball and rendering live basketball games and basketball exhibitions."

A fan speculated that JuJu Watkins will play for the franchise. The USC Trojans star will be eligible for the 2027 WNBA draft. The Portland team is scheduled to make its WNBA debut next season.

Other fans shared their excitement about the development.

Meanwhile, several others do not agree with the possible return of the old team name.

According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the trademarks for Portland Fire were filed on Wednesday. In addition, the WNBA also filed two trademarks for a stylized "P."

The Fire played in the WNBA from 2000 to 2002. They amassed a 37-59 record and never reached the playoffs.

What do we know about the latest WNBA expansion team, Portland Fire?

In September, the WNBA announced that it had awarded Portland an expansion team that will debut in 2026. Portland basketball insider Sean Highkin wrote on Thursday that multiple sources with knowledge of the process said that Portland will use its former name, "Fire."

The Portland Fire will be the league's 15th franchise and one of three expansion teams in the last 18 months. The Golden State Valkyries debuted this season, and the Toronto Tempo will start playing next year alongside Portland.

The team is owned by RAJ Sports, the parent company that also owns the NWSL's Portland Thorns and a minority stake in the NBA's Sacramento Kings. Earlier this year, the team hired Inky Son as team president. In April, a new practice facility that is shared with the Thorns broke ground.

Team owner Lisa Bhathal Merage said that the team has begun searching for a general manager, and the team name will be officially announced later this summer.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
