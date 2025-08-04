  • home icon
"Just admit it and trade her": Sky fans slam Tyler Marsh's repeated Kamilla Cardoso excuse after 21st loss

By Rob Andrew Lo
Published Aug 04, 2025 06:00 GMT
The Chicago Sky absorbed their eighth straight loss, falling to the Phoenix Mercury, 83-67, on Sunday, which put their record at 7-21. The Sky are reeling with the second-worst record in the league and slowly losing their window for a playoff spot this season.

Sky coach Tyler Marsh pointed out the team’s need to put pressure inside through their starting center, Kamilla Cardoso. Analyzing the loss to the Mercury, he expressed dismay about the team’s ball movement, which could have given Cardoso better looks in the paint.

“I thought they were bringing crowds but also our early shot selection. ... We had too many possessions that struggled to find enough movement to get it inside to [Kamilla]," Marsh said via Carli Bell on X.
Marsh had also emphasized the same problem in past losses, which drew the ire of Sky fans, who are displeased about the coach’s repeated excuses.

"Just admit it Tyler ur guards can't get the ball down low only Angel and ewill can, and that's fine. Just admit it, and trade her."
Others had the same sentiments about Marsh, who was handed the position last offseason, replacing Teresa Weatherspoon.

Cardoso had 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting and 10 rebounds against the Mercury. The game didn't see their star Angel Reese play due to a back injury.

The loss put them 7.0 games behind the eighth seed and further sank them in the 12th spot. The team hasn't won since July 12, when they pulled an upset over the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx.

Aside from Cardoso and Reese, the team also features guard Ariel Atkins, who has been leading the backcourt for the squad this WNBA season.

Tyler Marsh calls the Sky to not lose will to compete after eighth straight loss

The Sky haven't tasted a win in almost a month, byt coach Tyler Marsh wants the team to continue trying while not losing their will, with hopes of bringing themselves back on the winning track.

"I think everyone has the will to win. It's more of the will to compete. No one plays a game wanting to lose, but not everyone knows what it takes to win. That's the mindset we've tried to build & instill. Not letting circumstances deflate or defeat you from the will to win," he said after their game against the Mercury.
The Sky next face the Washington Mystics on Aug. 7 as they aim to snap their losing skid.

Edited by Bhargav
