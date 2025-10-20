"Just a clout chasing jealous lil girl": Fans go wild after Sophie Cunningham drags Angel Reese into her cheeky Victoria’s Secret move

Sophie Cunningham recently joked about the growing list of foods she can’t eat as she continues her offseason recovery, revealing that she’s developed sensitivities to pork, beef and high-gluten foods.In typical Cunningham fashion, she turned it into humor, saying her new restrictions might make her look like a “Victoria’s Secret model,” even name-dropping Angel Reese, which didn’t sit well with fans.“A huge one I forgot to mention is gluten, which is in pretty much every carb possible,” Cunningham said on Friday. “And I know they make gluten-free stuff, but that s**t tastes weird to me. I can still eat chicken, though. That’s good.“Yeah, I feel like I’m kind of turning into a rabbit. So, I don’t know. guess I’m going to turn into a Victoria’s Secret model. Call me Angel Reese.”Many fans didn’t appreciate the reference to Reese, who turned heads at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Brooklyn, becoming one of the first professional athletes to walk the runway for the lingerie brand. Reese, of course, has often been pitted against Fever star Caitlin Clark, Cunningham’s teammate.Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 - Runway - Source: Getty“She’s unable to post content without mentioning another player — good or bad or shady. just a clout chasing jealous lil girl,” one fan commented.“I’ll slap tf outta her rn I don’t ever want her saying Angel name ever again,” another said.“This is so weird. Why even bring her up like that?” another commented.Still, some fans defended Cunningham, saying her comment was harmless.uno @nationofnetsLINKHow are people taking this as a diss against Angel?? lmaooYusuf @MethCS5LINKIt wasn't a straight up diss or anything but it definitely feels like shes overcompensating by trying to make it seem like shes cool with Angel like that. Hopefully people did watch the whole clip though.SAINTWALKR @SAINTTWALKRLINKIt’s a compliment and it ain’t even backhanded.More on Sophie Cunningham’s dietary restrictionsSophie Cunningham’s first season with the Indiana Fever ended early after an MCL tear in August, and she’s now using the offseason to focus on recovery and overall health.As part of that effort, she’s been overhauling her diet, though she admitted that giving up dairy and gluten has been especially tough, particularly since cheese is one of her favorite foods.&quot;The ones I really am like worried about is the dairy and gluten,” she said. “I'm not kidding, that's in every meal that I eat. I put cheese on everything. It's like one of my favorite things.&quot;So, maybe that's what's wrong with me. I don't know. But maybe I really am about to get fit and live my best life.”Cunningham has expressed her desire to return to the Fever following their strong playoff showing, but for now, she’s prioritizing her recovery to ensure that when she does make her comeback, she’ll be fully healthy and ready to go