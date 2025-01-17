"Just fearless" - 6× WNBA All-Star lauds Hannah Hidalgo's two-way skills as ideal for WNBA on Angel Reese's show

WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith heaped high praise on Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo amid a terrific season from the sophomore. She's taking the competition by storm this campaign, leading her squad to a 14-2 record while drawing a lot of attention from fans, analysts and former and current players.

During a conversation on Angel Reese's "Unapologetically Angel" show, the six-time WNBA All-Star showered Hidalgo with nothing but positive words, saying that she would be ready to play in the W if women had the chance to enter the ceremony earlier.

"Hannah Hidalgo, she ain't in the draft yet, but that's somebody that if people came out earlier, I would say I would see her getting busy. She just got a heart, just fearless; can play both sides of the basketball, cares about both sides of the basketball. That's not always the case," Diggins-Smith said.

Trending

Expand Tweet

A 5'6" guard, Hannah Hidalgo has become one of the biggest storylines in the women's college basketball. She is averaging 25.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.1 steals per game while shooting 50.4% from the field, 45.8% from deep and 82.8% from the free-throw line.

In her most recent game, he dropped 23 points, four rebounds, three assists and six steals in 27 minutes while leading her squad to a 100-64 win over Wake Forest. Those numbers back Diggins-Smith's words about Hidalgo's commitment to make an impact on both ends of the ball and she's already looking like a solid candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick when the time comes.

WNBA legend lauded Hannah Hidalgo, Olivia Miles over impressive performances for Notre Dame

Besides Skylar Diggins-Smith, Sue Bird is another WNBA all-time great who sees a lot of positives in Hannah Hidalgo During a December episode of her "A Touch More with Sue Bird & Megan Rapinoe" show, the Seattle Storm legend talked about the importance of Hidalgo and Olivia Miles for Notre Dame's success.

"[Notre Dame] showed a lot about who they are, a team that has two young guards, but the reason I bring up the guards specifically is I believe that a lot of time they're the ones that have more of an impact on a team's identity... When you have players like Hannah Hidalgo, like Olivia Miles, their fingerprints are going to be all over that team."

These players are a testament to what the future of women's basketball will look like for several years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback