“Just not as fun anymore” - Candace Parker shares harsh truth for retirement after 16 WNBA seasons

As WNBA teams nationwide convened for training camp, one prominent player was conspicuously missing. By mid-afternoon, clarity came via an Instagram post in which Candace Parker announced her retirement.

With two NCAA titles, two Olympic gold medals, and three WNBA championships — the only player to secure titles with three different WNBA teams — Parker was closing this chapter of her basketball career.

On Wednesday's broadcast of the TNT show with Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal, Candace Parker joined the cast for a quick exchange where she shared her inspiration to retire, saying:

"I recently saw your [Shaquille O'Neal] podcast talking about why you retired, because you felt like you weren't 'him' anymore, and I think that was part of the reason why I thought it was time in the game, you realise after a long time - you've dominated for a long time and now you can't do it, and it's just not as fun anymore."

Candace Parker admits difficulty with injuries in her career

Parker acknowledged that her body could no longer endure the demands of professional basketball. She has undergone 10 surgeries over her career, and a persistent foot injury from 2023 continued to trouble her.

Unbeknownst to her and everyone else at the time, her final game had indeed been her last. She exited the court quietly alongside her daughter Lailaa, who has been a part of her basketball journey since her birth in 2009.

At 38, Parker had been grappling with a foot injury that sidelined her last season. She chose to retire because she did not want to "cheat the game" or herself.

In recent years, Parker has also carved out a successful career as a television broadcaster. She plans to stay engaged in the sports industry, with ambitions to someday own NBA and WNBA teams.

Above all, her family remains her primary focus. Along with daughter Lailaa, she and her wife Anna Petrakova are parents to son Airr and are expecting another child.

Candace Parker signs with Adidas after retirement

On Wednesday, Adidas announced that Parker will play a key role in developing a platform aimed at influencing and advancing the future of women's sports. She will also look after the brand's women's basketball products.

“This new leadership role symbolizes a shared commitment to making impactful change and setting new benchmarks for the future of women’s sports. it’s about fostering a movement focused on representation, access and innovation.”

Candace will also contribute to enhancing the brand's roster of female athletes, which includes stars like Aliyah Boston and sisters Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike.