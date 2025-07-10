Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade bestowed praise on Angel Reese after she was featured as the cover star for the NBA 2K26. The Chicago Sky star was selected to represent the WNBA edition of the popular basketball video game.

On Wednesday, Wade featured Reese's X tweet on his Instagram, where the Sky star thanked NBA2K and shared the NBA 2K26 WNBA edition's cover image. Wade congratulated Reese and also complimented her on her signature sneaker release in his story's caption.

"She's just getting started.."

"Congrats cover star and the debut of the sneaker went crazy🔥"

Dwayne Wade praises Angel Reese on his IG story. (Credits: @dwynaewade/Instagram)

Dwyane Wade has been a mentor to Angel Reese alongside Shaquille O'Neal for quite some time now. The Heat icon is also a minority owner in the Chicago Sky, the team Reese plays for in the W.

Wade has been an avid spokesperson for the "Angel Reese Effect", a narrative which gives credit to the Sky star for contributing to the WNBA's meteoric rise in popularity, viewership, attendance and more.

While Sky has been struggling to make an impact this season, Reese has been delivering standout performances. She is averaging 13.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. She is dominating the league in rebounds and has surpassed three-time MVP A'ja Wilson on the rebounding leaderboard to claim the leader's spot.

"She walked in the door as a superstar": Gilbert Arenas gets real on Angel Reese's NBA 2K26 cover star backlash

While some fans and supporters were happy to see Angel Reese grace the cover for the NBA 2K26, others were not excited about it. However, Gilbert Arenas has stepped in to defend the Sky star.

On Thursday's episode of the "Gil's Arena" podcast, the former NBA players expressed their thoughts on Reese being the featured star of the popular video game.

"She walked in the door as a superstar," Arenas said. "There's no accolades that she needed, her momentum came from college. She's benefited in real-time on her superstardom."

Later, Arenas called the Sky star an entertainer and explained that both Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have not been welcomed in the league with open arms, but the media has only focused on the incidents happening with the Fever star.

The former NBA player explained that Reese is marketable and that is the reason why brands like to invest in her and offer her deals that other players have been hoping to get for a long time in their careers.

