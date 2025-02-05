"Just give Fever the title now" - NBA fans baffled as Sydney Colson exits Aces to pair up with Caitlin Clark in Indiana

News broke Tuesday that Sydney Colson has agreed to a one-year contract with the Indiana Fever, bolstering the Caitlin Clark-led squad with veteran leadership. ESPN's Alexa Philippou and Gina Paradiso of LIFT Sports, Colson’s agency, announced the deal, with Colson adding her experience to the surging Fever for the 2025 WNBA season.

Colson has played for several teams over the past decade. The point guard spent the last three seasons with the Las Vegas Aces, where she won two championships. Now, she has chosen to join a young Fever team intent on competing early in Clark’s career.

Although she isn't a high-volume scorer, Colson provides the veteran leadership the team needs. The Fever have now surrounded Clark and Aliyah Boston with solid support as they prepare for next season.

After reports confirmed the Fever’s acquisition, WNBA fans were surprised. Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on the signing.

"Guys, it's over. Just give Fever the title now," a fan commented.

"Only the fever have NO salary cap? Wild offseason for them!" another fan commented.

"Welcome to the fev show syd. this is so surprising 😭" one fan added.

Other fans were excited about what Colson can bring to the team moving forward.

"Wow. She'll bring such joy and experience to that locker room," a fan said.

"She and CC are gonna be fun af together, I love syd!" another fan commented.

"Veteran back up point with championship experience, I'll take it everyday and twice on Sunday. Love it. Welcome Syd," one fan said.

During her three-year stay with the Aces, Colson served as the backup point guard. She played 77 games for Las Vegas, averaging 1.8 points while shooting 35.9% from deep.

What does Sydney Colson bring to the Fever?

Throughout Sydney Colson's career, she has been a reliable backup point guard. In addition to her time with Las Vegas, she had one-year stints with the New York Liberty, Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky.

The veteran guard isn't a high-volume scorer, with a career-high average of 5.1 points per game with the San Antonio Stars (now the Aces). However, Colson has established herself as a capable outside shooter. She is a career 32% shooter from 3-point range and shot 37.8% last season.

Additionally, Sydney Colson has a lighthearted and positive personality that could benefit the Fever's locker room. Based on her posts on X, Indiana can use a player with her character to lighten the mood when needed.

