“Just horrific and pure evil": Sophie Cunningham expresses frustration and sorrow over deadly shooting at Catholic school in Minneapolis

Sophie Cunningham is rehabbing from a torn right MCL, but she remains active on social media. Besides discussing basketball stuff in her “Show Me Something” podcast, she is also engaging fans outside of her sport. The heartbreaking Minneapolis shooting promptly earned a reaction from the Indiana Fever star.

Cunningham wrote on X (formerly Twitter) once news of the shooting broke:

“Nothing but prayers for Annunciation Catholic School. Just horrific and pure evil. May everyone involved feel our love!”

Sophie Cunningham @sophaller Nothing but prayers for Annunciation Catholic School. Just horrific and pure evil. May everyone involved feel our love!

According to multiple reports, a lone shooter killed two kids, aged 8 and 10, and injured 17 others. The incident happened during a morning mass at Annunciation Catholic School.

Robin Westman, the suspect, was identified by FBI Director Kash Patel, per NBC News. Patel said in a talk with reporters that although male in legal documents, the 23-year-old shooter was identified as a female.

Sophie Cunningham joined the masses who offered prayers to the families affected following the tragedy.

Sophie Cunningham opens up about Indiana Fever's struggles finding rhythm and chemistry amid injuries

The Indiana Fever are limping to finish the regular season. Sophie Cunningham (MCL), Sydney Colson (ACL) and Aari McDonald (foot) had their seasons cut short with injuries. Despite a punishing schedule in August and September, the Fever are on track to earn a playoff spot.

When asked by “Show Me Something” co-host West Wilson about how the Fever are coping, Cunningham answered:

(25:45 mark)

“When you have a situation like you have a new roster every five days, it’s like, you wanna peak, but at this point, you’re just trying to catch some kind of rhythm. We’re just trying to find chemistry. … It’s hard to find rhythm and chemistry when you just have two days together.”

The Fever opened the final stretch of the season with back-to-back losses to the Minnesota Lynx. Without multiple key players, Indiana bounced back on Tuesday with a 95-75 win over the Seattle Storm. The win improved the Fever's record to 20-18 for the No. 6 spot in the standings. Indiana’s victory also secured the season series against Seattle, which is at No. 8 with a 20-19 card.

With Caitlin Clark still uncertain to return, the Fever will play their next six games on the road. Sophie Cunningham hopes her teammates can find enough rhythm and chemistry to carry the team to the playoffs.

