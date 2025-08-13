"Just an incredible rookie": Wings HC Chris Koclanes backs Paige Bueckers despite 6-19 shooting game for two reasons

Paige Bueckers led the Dallas Wings to a gritty 81-80 win against the Indiana Fever on Tuesday. The No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft did not have her shooting touch, going 6-for-19, including 0-for-4 from deep, but ran the offense well. Bueckers carried the Wings to a slump-busting victory against a team they were previously winless in three tries.After the game, Wings coach Chris Koclanes had this to say about his prized rookie’s performance (via Joey Mistretta):&quot;You look at that, 6-19, not her best game [or] most efficient from the field, but those eight assists, and with Arike [Ogunbowale] out, just shouldered such a load. That gets to you when we're asking you to make play after play after play... Just an incredible rookie.&quot;Joey Mistretta @JoeyMistretta_LINKChris Koclanes said Paige Bueckers makes the &quot;right play over and over.&quot; &quot;You look at that, 6-19, not her best game most efficient from the field, but those eight assists, and with Arike out, just shouldered such a load. That gets to you when we're asking you to make play afterThe Dallas Wings entered the game without veterans Arike Ogunbowale and Tyasha Harris, both out with knee injuries. Bueckers orchestrated her team to a 23-15 start. The rookie shrugged off a hard fall late in the second quarter to help the Wings tie the game at 42-42 at halftime.Paige Bueckers did not seem bothered by the fall to start the third quarter. With help from Maddy Siegrist and Li Yueru, the rookie carried the team to a 67-55 lead entering the final frame.The former UConn star scored four points and dished out two assists in the Wings’ sizzling start to the fourth quarter. Bueckers’ pass to Myisha Hines-Allen resulted in a 3-pointer that pushed Dallas’ advantage to 78-61 with 6:38 to go.Hobbled by a back injury, Paige Bueckers held on to help her team secure a much-needed win. Chris Koclanes could not help but be impressed by her gritty performance.Chris Koclanes noted Indiana’s increased physicality against Paige Bueckers in second halfChris Koclanes wanted to take Paige Bueckers off the floor after the point guard fell hard. The rookie waved off the plan to finish the first half.Early in the third quarter, the Indiana Fever ramped up their intensity on defense against the All-Star guard. Koclanes noted the physicality in the postgame interview.&quot;With Paige, they (Indiana) got a little more aggressive in the 2nd half. … She’s just going to make the right play over and over.”Moreau Sports Media Prod Co. @MoreauSportsCoLINKChris Koclanes on Paige Bueckers &quot;With Paige, they (Indiana) got a little more aggressive in the 2nd half...she’s just going to make the right play over and over…she’s just an incredible rookie, with the 8 assists, trusting her teammates and making simple reads.&quot;The third quarter and the first six minutes of the fourth quarter showed Paige Bueckers at her best despite battling a troublesome back. She kept the Fever defense off-balance with her scoring and playmaking. It wasn’t until the last six minutes that Indiana had more success limiting her impact on the game..