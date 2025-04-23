  • home icon
"Just know their faces hurt from laughing": Fans can't keep calm as Caitlin Clark's heartfelt moment with Sydney Colson caught on cam

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 23, 2025 04:20 GMT
Fans react to Caitlin Clark having a laugh with teammate Sydney Colson during Game 2 of the Bucks-Pacers showdown on Tuesday. [photo: @indianafever/IG, @caitlinclark22/IG]
Fans react to Caitlin Clark having a laugh with teammate Sydney Colson during Game 2 of the Bucks-Pacers showdown on Tuesday.

Caitlin Clark, Sydney Colson, Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull and other Indiana Fever players were at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday. They came to support the Indiana Pacers, who faced the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of 2025 NBA playoffs. The Fever players even did a t-shirt throwing event to hype the home crowd.

During a lull in the action, a clip of Clark and Colson having a conversation quickly became viral.

Fans promptly reacted to the scene:

“I just know their faces hurt from laughing”
One fan said:

The jokes they will tell this year.

Another fan added:

“Yay it’s gonna be cracking yapping season guys”

@bloop1985 continued:

“syd is going to drive her nuts”

@ArtistAlexis commented:

“This makes me so happy.”

Sydney Colson is expected to give the Indiana Fever a boost with her leadership, hustle and experience. As a two-time champ with the Las Vegas Aces, she is another veteran presence that the front office sought in the offseason.

Off the court, Colson is known for her candid and often hilarious exchanges with fellow WNBA players. She is not known to hold back, particularly with her pranks, which fans predicted would make her close with Caitlin Clark.

In the viral clip on Tuesday, Clark said something to Colson that prompted the veteran to laugh. The backup guard responded with something that the All-Star smiled about.

Sydney Colson called Caitlin Clark’s impact on the WNBA “nuts”

Late in March, the Indiana Fever introduced Sydney Colson as the newest member of the team. After three years with the Las Vegas Aces, she took her talents to Indianapolis to team up with easily the most sought-after WNBA star.

When asked about Caitlin Clark’s impact before she joined the Fever, Colson responded:

“It was nuts. There’s no other way to say it. It was nuts. You’re seeing a team that is affecting the economy. People coming from out of town, or out of the state, out of the country, maybe to see games. That was special.”
Last year, the Aces moved a game from their usual Michelob Ultra home floor to the much larger T-Mobile Arena for a Fever game. They used a bigger arena to accommodate ticket demands from fans who wanted to catch Caitlin Clark play the then-defending champs.

This year, Sydney Colson will experience the same thing but as part of Clark’s team. It will be interesting to hear if she changes her opinion while getting a front-row ticket to the circus that follows her teammate.

Edited by Michael Macasero
