  • "Just play defense and rebound": After another rough outing, Lexie Hull gets brutal suggestion from Jason Whitlock

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 08, 2025 05:37 GMT
"Just play defense and rebound": After another rough outing, Lexie Hull [L] gets brutal suggestion from Jason Whitlock. [photo: Imagn]

Lexie Hull’s struggles on offense continued to hound the Indiana Fever during the team’s 95-60 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. Hull scored two points after going 1-for-11, including 0-for-8 from behind the arc. The streak-shooting forward is 0-for-12 from that distance in her last three games.

After the game, veteran sports journalist Jason Whitlock reacted to another disappointing performance from Hull:

“Lexie Hull has to quit shooting the three. And just play defense and rebound.”
Hull gets her minutes as a 3-and-D player. Earlier in the season, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White inserted her into the starting lineup to highly touted free agent acquisition DeWanna Bonner. White’s decision was a key part of Bonner’s request to end her contract with the team.

In the first few weeks as a starter, Hull thrived in her role. She struggled badly starting late June, and by mid-July, White benched her for Sophie Cunningham.

The offensive woes have been most blatant in the last three games, where she has scored a total of two points. She did have six rebounds in the loss to the Mercury, but Jason Whitlock thought the output and effort were not enough to make up for the shooting slump.

The loss against the Mercury dropped the Fever to a two-game skid. They head back to Indiana holding a 17-14 win-loss mark for the No. 5 spot in the standings.

Sophie Cunningham has thrived in the Fever starting lineup over Lexie Hull

Stephanie White pulled Lexie Hull out of the starting lineup after the Fever beat the Connecticut Sun 85-77. Unsurprisingly, White inserted Sophie Cunningham into the opening five.

Cunningham has thrived in that role since becoming a starter. She is averaging 12.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. The former Phoenix Mercury guard is shooting 57.8%, including 45.0% from behind the arc.

During the same stretch, Lexie Hull averaged 3.3 ppg and 3.2 rpg with 17.2% efficiency, including 18.5% from long distance.

In Indiana’s late-season surge last year, Hull became a key part of the starting lineup. Only time will tell if she can shrug off her slump to regain her place among the starters. If not, Sophie Cunningham will likely keep the spot as the Fever looks to grab a playoff spot.

