  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • "Just tank the season, this is terrible" - WNBA fans rattled as Fever drop 5-player injury list featuring surprise addition

"Just tank the season, this is terrible" - WNBA fans rattled as Fever drop 5-player injury list featuring surprise addition

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 22, 2025 23:36 GMT
Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
WNBA fans react to the Indiana Fever's injury report (Credits: GETTY)

WNBA fans were surprised to see the names listed on the Indiana Fever's injury list on Friday's game against the Minnesota Lynx. Throughout the entire 2025 season, the team roster has struggled to stay entirely fit, and thus, they have missed out on games.

Ad

Ahead of the contest, Indiana has listed five players on the injury report, with three ruled out for the rest of the season. All-Star guard Caitlin Clark has been out due to a groin issue since July 15. Other injuries have limited her to 13 games this season.

Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald were the first players to be ruled out for the rest of the regular season. Colson suffered an ACL tear in her left knee on Aug. 7 and underwent surgery. McDonald suffered a fractured right foot on the same day.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sophie Cunningham was the latest star to be ruled out of the season with an MCL tear. The last player on the injury list is Chloe Bibby. The forward is reportedly experiencing knee soreness and won't play against the Lynx.

Ad

After the injury update from the Fever, fans were rattled and revealed their honest thoughts on the news.

"Just tank the season… this is terrible," a fan suggested.
Ad
"Jaded….see you next year, maybe," another fan predicted they'll be seeing the team next year.
"Indiana has the worst luck when it comes to injuries," a fan said.

Others were surprised that Bibby got injured, given that she practiced golf with Lexie Hull before their game.

"Chloe Bibby Top golf injury??" someone commented.
Ad
"Chloe's knee looked ok swinging a golf club yday ??" a comment read.
"Did she do that at that golfing event?" one fan was curious to know.

Fever's Cunningham gets fined by the WNBA

Although Cunningham is injured, the Fever guard can't escape the WNBA punishment. In her podcast, "Show Me Something," the 29-year-old discussed how the referees tend to favour Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers. The league didn't like her comments and fined her for them.

Ad

She told her co-host, West Wilson, about the fine she received from the league.

"I’m officially 3-for-3 on being fined by the WNBA," Cunningham said (9:44). "They didn’t like my comments on Paige Bueckers."
youtube-cover

She was fined by the WNBA for the first time after making fun of the officials in a TikTok post. Cunningham had to give up $500 for it. Following that, the Fever guard was fined $1,500 for criticizing the officiating in a previous podcast episode.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications