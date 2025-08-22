"Just tank the season, this is terrible" - WNBA fans rattled as Fever drop 5-player injury list featuring surprise addition

WNBA fans were surprised to see the names listed on the Indiana Fever's injury list on Friday's game against the Minnesota Lynx. Throughout the entire 2025 season, the team roster has struggled to stay entirely fit, and thus, they have missed out on games.Ahead of the contest, Indiana has listed five players on the injury report, with three ruled out for the rest of the season. All-Star guard Caitlin Clark has been out due to a groin issue since July 15. Other injuries have limited her to 13 games this season.Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald were the first players to be ruled out for the rest of the regular season. Colson suffered an ACL tear in her left knee on Aug. 7 and underwent surgery. McDonald suffered a fractured right foot on the same day.Sophie Cunningham was the latest star to be ruled out of the season with an MCL tear. The last player on the injury list is Chloe Bibby. The forward is reportedly experiencing knee soreness and won't play against the Lynx.After the injury update from the Fever, fans were rattled and revealed their honest thoughts on the news.&quot;Just tank the season… this is terrible,&quot; a fan suggested.Nicole @nickm578LINK@IndianaFever @OrthoIndy Just tank the season… this is terrible&quot;Jaded….see you next year, maybe,&quot; another fan predicted they'll be seeing the team next year.&quot;Indiana has the worst luck when it comes to injuries,&quot; a fan said.Others were surprised that Bibby got injured, given that she practiced golf with Lexie Hull before their game.&quot;Chloe Bibby Top golf injury??&quot; someone commented.King Gooda @ShaneGooda11LINK@IndianaFever @OrthoIndy Chloe Bibby Top golf injury??&quot;Chloe's knee looked ok swinging a golf club yday ??&quot; a comment read.&quot;Did she do that at that golfing event?&quot; one fan was curious to know.Fever's Cunningham gets fined by the WNBAAlthough Cunningham is injured, the Fever guard can't escape the WNBA punishment. In her podcast, &quot;Show Me Something,&quot; the 29-year-old discussed how the referees tend to favour Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers. The league didn't like her comments and fined her for them.She told her co-host, West Wilson, about the fine she received from the league.&quot;I’m officially 3-for-3 on being fined by the WNBA,&quot; Cunningham said (9:44). &quot;They didn’t like my comments on Paige Bueckers.&quot;She was fined by the WNBA for the first time after making fun of the officials in a TikTok post. Cunningham had to give up $500 for it. Following that, the Fever guard was fined $1,500 for criticizing the officiating in a previous podcast episode.