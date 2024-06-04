"Just totally unacceptable": Jemele Hill blasts Pat McAfee over offensive "white bi*ch for Indiana" comment on Caitlin Clark

Former ESPN analyst Jemele Hill slammed ex-NFL player Pat McAfee for using a derogatory word while talking about Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark. Pat MacAfee went a little overboard while passionately talking about Caitlin Clark on "The Pat McAfee Show."

The former NFL star used the explicit "bi*ch" while referring to Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever on June 3.

"Just call it for what it is. There’s one white bi*ch for the Indiana team who is a superstar. We think the WNBA, more specifically their refs, need to stop trying to screw her over at every single turn," McAfee said on his show.

After making his statement, Pat McAfee caught the ire of the basketball fraternity. Fans and pundits slammed the former NFL player for his shocking use of words during his rant relating to the WNBA and Caitlin Clark.

Former ESPN personality Jemele Hill was among the several people from the basketball community to hit out at Pat McAfee.

"What in the entire f*ck is this?" wrote Jemele Hill reacting to Pat McAfee's comments.

In another tweet, Jemele affirmed that Pat McAfee's usage the word "bi*ch" is "just totally unacceptable".

"Referring to Caitlin Clark as “the white bitch for Indiana.” That’s beyond being too comfortable. Just totally unacceptable," she wrote in a separate tweet.

Jemele Hill has continuously voiced her opinions on the drama surrounding Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever rookie's role in elevating the popularity of WNBA.

Pat McAfee issue apology for "bi*ch" comment

After drawing immense criticism for using the term "bi*ch" during his statement, Pat McAfee issued an apology. Even while apologizing, McAfee stood by his stance and reiterated that he didn't state anything false.

"I shouldn’t have used “white b**ch” as a descriptor of Caitlin Clark. No matter the context.. even if we’re talking about race being a reason for some of the stuff happening. I have way too much respect for her and women to put that into the universe," McAfee wrote on X.

"My intentions when saying it were complimentary just like the entire segment but, a lot of folks are saying that it certainly wasn’t at all. That’s 100% on me and for that, I apologize… I have sent an apology to Caitlin as well.

"Everything else I said… still alllllll facts," he added.

Caitlin Clark has garnered massive attention since making her WNBA debut. The arrival of Caitlin Clark in the WNBA has increased the eyes on the sport significantly and that has resulted in rise in opinions from fans and pundits alike.