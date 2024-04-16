"Stop comparing them": Analyst Jemele Hill bashes WNBA critics following Caitlin Clark's contract reveal

On Monday night, Caitlin Clark was selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft. After critics sounded off on her contract, one analyst came to the defense of the league.

Not long after the Indiana Fever took Clark, reports surfaced of her first contract. The two sides agreed upon a four-year deal worth $338,056. Clark's salary will start at $76,535 and finish at $97,582.

Critics quickly began bashing the WNBA for such low numbers for the highly touted prospect. This led to analyst Jemele Hill going on a massive social media rant. She wants to end the comparisons to the NBA and wants people to support the growing women's league.

"After 27 years, the WNBA will not be the current NBA. So stop comparing them," Hill wrote. "Instead of clowning and reminding them of what they’re not — buy the merchandise, go to the games, and watch the games on television."

To add context to Caitlin Clark's contract and salary, the average WNBA player makes $147,745. The highest-paid players last season made $241,984.

Caitlin Clark hype already having an impact on the WNBA

Following her historic college career, Caitlin Clark had a lot of hype leading up to the WNBA draft. Just hours after she was drafted by the Indiana Fever, she showed a glimpse of the impact she can have on the growth of the league.

After the dust settled from the draft, reports emerged regarding Clark's jersey sales. Fanatics stated she broke a new record as the top-selling draft pick. Before Clark, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence held this title.

Jersey sales are not the only major shift Clark's presence has caused. When the Fever were awarded the No. 1 pick, they saw their national TV appearances this season skyrocket. With Clark on the roster, 90% of Indiana's games are going to be broadcast to a national audience.

During her time at Iowa, Caitlin Clark proved she is capable of drawing in big crowds. Along with countless sellouts, her big matchups in the NCAA tournament put up record TV numbers for women's basketball. Because she is such a large draw, one GM said they'd trade their entire roster for Clark.

The 2024 no. 1 pick is coming off a senior season where she averaged 31.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 8.9 assists. Clark is now set to join a Fever team that is looking to turn things around after their struggles last season.

Indiana finished the 2023 season with the third-worst record in the WNBA at 13-27. Now armed with a pair of no. 1 picks, they have an opportunity to start changing the franchise's trajectory moving forward.

