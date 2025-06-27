"Just trying to keep people composed": Sydney Colson makes her Indiana Fever intentions obvious amid adversity

During the offseason, Sydney Colson was one of multiple veterans the Indiana Fever brought in to help lead the young squad. Following a shaky start to the 2025 campaign, they need her leadership now more than ever.

To put it simply, things have not worked out how the Fever dreamed to open this season. They had their sights set on contention, but are in a bit of disarray. Caitlin Clark finds herself sidelined due to injury for a second time, and the team isn't far removed from the off-court drama with DeWanna Bonner.

Following the Fever's 85-75 loss to the LA Sparks Thursday, Sydney Colson was a guest on ESPN's "WNBA Hoop Streams" show. During her interview, she opened up on how she and some of the other veterans are doing what they can to try and get the team back on track.

"We're still finding our way," Colson said. (Timestamp 10:45). "We've had people be out, we've had injuries. There's been a lot of adversity really since the start of the season for us. Me and a lot of the older players are just trying to keep people like composed."

In the later stages of her career, Colson's impact is more off the court than on it. Through 14 appearances this season, the two-time champion is averaging 2.8 points, 1.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Sydney Colson laughs off recent viral lowlight

Prior to their matchup with the LA Sparks Thursday, the Indiana Fever traveled to Seattle to take on the Storm. During the matchup, Sydney Colson ended up having a play she wishes she could get back.

After streaking downcourt on a fast break, Colson found herself with just one defender to beat the rim. She got her opponent to bite on a pump fake, leaving her wide open under the basket. However, Colson was unable to capitalize on the play as she couldn't get her layup to fall. Thankfully another member of the Fever was catching up to the play and was able to score on a put-back.

It did not take long for Sydney Colson's missed attempt to start making waves online. Despite endless people making jokes at her expense, the veteran guard decided to have some fun with the situation. Colson clapped back at one fan, jokingly saying her shot was setting up her teammate.

As an experienced pro, Colson knows how to hold her own when it comes to trolls online.

