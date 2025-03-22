Kahleah Copper expresses desired plans after winning Unrivaled with Angel Reese and Co.

Kahleah Copper and Angel Reese won the inaugural season title of Unrivaled earlier this month with the Rose BC. With each player bagging $50K, the idea of spending money is already cooking in everyone's head, and Copper might spend it on a much-needed vacation.

The Phoenix Mercury star expressed her desire for a vacation in an X post on Saturday:

"I wanna go on vacation rq..🥹."

Kahleah Copper and the Rose BC, featuring other players like Angel Reese, Azura Stevens and Chelsea Gray, won the Unrivaled title on Mar. 17, defeating the Vinyl BC 62-54.

The 2025 WNBA season starts in May, but after a two-month-long championship run in Maimi, it is only good for Copper to take a vacation and come back fresh.

Satou Sabally hilariously catches Angel Reese red-handed trying to recruit Kahleah Copper

Satou Sabally put a power break on Angel Reese trying to recruit her Unrivaled teammate Kahleah Copper to the Chicago Sky. After the Unrivaled title win, Copper posted a series of pictures from the celebratory day on her Instagram handle.

"Against all Odds..🌹 #JustAKidFromNorFPhilly," Copper wrote in the caption.

However, while Copper was celebrating, Angel Reese had other plans. She grabbed a chance to recruit her Rose teammate at the perfect moment. Reese told Copper that she could join her in Chicago and win the WNBA title together.

"we can win another one in Chicago if you trynna run this back again im just saying," Reese wrote in the comment section.

Kahleah Copper won a WNBA championship with the Chicago Sky in 2021. The four-time WNBA All-Star also won the Finals MVP against the Phoenix Mercury.

Azura Stevens, who was Copper's teammate during the 2021 title run, also commented on the post.

"Our second chip togetherrrrr yaaaaaaaaa," Stevens wrote.

Angel Reese comment

Satou Sabally, who signed with the Mercury this offseason after the trade from the Dallas Wings, was sitting on guard. Sabally immediately replied to Reese and hilariously shut down the Sky star's pitch.

"@angelreese5 no she's fine," Sabally wrote, prompting a reply from Angel Reese.

"@satou_sabally oop," Reese wrote.

Satou Sabally and Angel Reese's exchange

Reese and Copper both couldn't play the semifinal and the final match for the Rose BC due to injuries. Despite their absence, Chelsea Gray took over a far bigger role to guide her team to the inaugural season title.

