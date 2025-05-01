Kamilla Cardoso boldly picks Caitlin Clark as WNBA’s most promising star, snubs teammate Angel Reese

In a few short weeks, Caitlin Clark will begin her second campaign in the WNBA. As she looks to continue her path towards stardom, she received some high praise from a fellow member of her draft class.

Ad

Two picks after the Indiana Fever nabbed Clark, the Chicago Sky drafted Kamilla Cardoso No. 3 overall. After missing some time at the start of the year due to injury, the second-year center is looking to take a big step forward in her second season.

In a recent interview for social media, Cardoso was asked who she feels is the WNBA's most promising player right now. Coming off a historic rookie campaign, she quickly selected Caitlin Clark.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cardoso's response is noteworthy given the team she plays for. While Clark was blazing her path for the Fever, many argued that Angel Reese was having just as good of a rookie season.

Both players were named All-Stars in their first season, and analysts constantly debated who should take home Rookie of the Year. However, Reese ended up losing a lot of steam when she suffered a season-ending wrist injury.

Seeing that Clark shattered countless records and helped end her team's postseason drought last season, picking Clark was a sound choice.

Ad

Caitlin Clark setting high bar for Indiana Fever in 2025

Coming off a historic run in college, Caitlin Clark had massive expectations to meet in the WNBA. Now, she is the one setting a high bar for herself and her teammates.

Understanding they have a generational talent in front of them, the Fever wasted no time upgrading their roster this offseason. They acquired numerous established veterans such as Dewanna Bonner and Natasha Howard to round out the supporting cast. Now with former All-Stars and champions around them, Indiana has the pieces in place to take the next step.

Ad

With all the moves they made this offseason, many have pegged the Fever as a possible finals contender this season. Caitlin Clark was asked about this at media day Wednesday and didn't shy away from it. When asked what success would look like this season, she bluntly responded by saying securing a title.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the Fever did reach the postseason last year, they were eliminated in round one at the hands of the Connecticut Sun. Despite this, Clark is confident the new-look squad has the ability to contend in 2025.

With a full offseason of rest and recovery under her belt, Clark should hit the ground running to start the year. If she's able to elevate her game more, Indiana could certainly enter the title conversation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More