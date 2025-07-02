  • home icon
  • "Kamilla Cardoso got PTSD from W Refs" - WNBA fans react hilariously to Chicago Sky star's bewildered face after making big defensive plays for Brazil

"Kamilla Cardoso got PTSD from W Refs" - WNBA fans react hilariously to Chicago Sky star's bewildered face after making big defensive plays for Brazil

By Avi Shravan
Published Jul 02, 2025 11:31 GMT
Los Angeles Sparks v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Sparks v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty

Kamilla Cardoso is currently on leave from the WNBA as she is on international duty for her national team. On Tuesday, Cardoso played for the Brazilian women's basketball team and faced off against Team Canada in a group phase game for the FIBA AmeriCup.

Brazil won the game with a final score of 74-65. Cardoso scored 19-points, collected 11-rebounds and provided two-assists to lead her team to victory. However, there were some moments in the game where the Sky center appeared lost.

On Tuesday, an X user shared Cardoso's block highlights from the game and sarcastically blamed the WNBA's referees for giving the Sky forward PTSD.

"Kamilla got PTSD from the W Refs 😩 every time she gets a block, she’s waiting for the whistle 😔" the fan captioned his post.
Other fans joined the discussion and expressed similar sentiments in the post's comment section.

"You’re so right and that’s so sad. I said yesterday we need the international refs because they don’t call as many touch fouls," one fan said.
"I'm laughing but this is sad. The refs in the W really need to do better," another fan said.
"lol…those definitely would’ve been fouls in the W," another fan said.

One fan called European basketball more competitive than American basketball because of the differences in officiating

"more proof that euro hoops maybe more competitive than American hoops," the fan commented.
"Broooo we need better refs😭" another fan said.

Before leaving for international duties, Kamilla Cardoso was averaging 12.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 blocks per game on 56.1 percent shooting from the field.

When will Kamilla Cardoso return to play for the Sky?

The Chicago Sky announced Kamilla Cardoso's leave on June 25 through a press release on their website. According to the press release, the center will be away from the WNBA during Brazil's participation in the international event, and she is expected to make a return after her team's journey in the tournament ends.

The FIBA Americup is being held in Santiago, Chile. It starts from June 28 and will reach its finale on July 6. The international tournament consists of 10 teams competing in it. The teams are split into two groups of five teams, and the top four teams in each group at the end of the group phase will advance to the quarterfinals.

The Kamilla Cardoso-led Brazilian national team are the defending champions in the tournament. They are paired with Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Canada and El Salvador in Group A.

Avi Shravan

