Kamilla Cardoso reciprocates Dawn Staley's love after she attends her WNBA debut

The last time Kamilla Cardoso and Dawn Staley were at the same basketball venue, they ended the game as champions. Back in April, Staley guided South Carolina to its second national women’s championship in three years. The Brazilian, who anchored the Gamecocks’ defense, helped hold off Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes to win the title 87-75.

On Saturday, Cardoso and Clark faced off again, this time as WNBA players. The 6-foot-7 center was with the Chicago Sky while the former Hawkeye headed the host Indiana Fever. It was an intriguing matchup as Cardoso is a teammate of Angel Reese, Clark’s biggest rival.

Dawn Staley posted on X, formerly Twitter, her emotions watching the game:

“I’m crying real tears watching @Kamillascsila. I know her mom and sister are super proud!”

Cardoso didn’t need words to respond as she used heart emojis to let her former coach know what she felt.

Staley had to hold off her intention to watch Kamilla Cardoso’s debut after the Sky center injured her shoulder in the preseason. Cardoso was quite emotional when she talked to the media after it was announced that she would have to be sidelined for weeks. Staley likely reached out to her former player once the news broke about her injury.

Cardoso played 18 minutes as Chicago wanted to ease her back into the action. She had an 11-point and six-rebound night but was called for a foul late in the game that helped the Fever escape with a win. Still, it was a solid debut and one that the Sky will gladly take as she is only going to get better.

From Dawn Staley, Kamilla Cardoso is in good hands with Teresa Weatherspoon

Kamilla Cardoso played three years for Dawn Staley in South Carolina. Together, they brought two of the Gamecocks’ three national titles in school history. It was a partnership that had to end once the center declared her eligibility for the 2024 WNBA Draft. The Chicago Sky promptly took her as the No. 3 in the said draft after Caitlin Clark went to Indiana and Cameron Brink to Los Angeles.

Cardoso went from playing for Staley to Teresa Weatherspoon, another Hall of Famer and WNBA legend. She could not have asked for a better guide in her transition from college hoops to the pros. Weatherspoon is known for her leadership, communication and relationship-building skills.

Additionally, Kamilla Cardoso’s game is tailor-made for what Weatherspoon has been instilling with the Chicago Sky. Cardoso’s defense and rebounding will be even more highlighted with the former two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year winner on the sidelines. Expect Chicago’s defense to be a menace with Dawn Staley’s former defensive lynchpin patrolling the paint with Angel Reese in the frontline.

