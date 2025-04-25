Kamilla Cardoso all smiles in selfie and long curls as she returns to Chicago Sky ahead of sophomore season

Kamilla Cardoso announced her return to the basketball court ahead of the 2025 league season. On Friday, the Chicago Sky player uploaded a new picture to her Instagram story, showing her in a matching top and shorts while carrying long curls.

"we backkkk," she captioned it with a smiling emoji.

Kamilla Cardoso's IG story (via @kamilla_cardoso/Instagram)

Cardoso has enjoyed her offseason vacationing in countries like Thailand and China. She also played for the Shanghai Swordfish of the Chinese women's basketball league during their 2024-25 season.

The 23-year-old wasted no time showcasing her talent overseas as she dropped top performances for her team. One notable matchup was a 113-107 win over Zhejiang Golden Bulls on Jan. 18, where she led everyone with a game-high 40 points.

She eventually played 38 games in total, averaging 20.2 points and 11.0 rebounds while shooting 64.7% from the floor.

But with the new WNBA season inching closer, Cardoso is ready to get back to work with her Chicago teammates as they kick off training camp on Sunday.

Kamilla Cardoso reveals her favorite NBA team and basketball GOAT

Kamilla Cardoso was asked some personal questions about the NBA and basketball during an interactive Q&A session recently. In a video shared on X on Wednesday, she was seen answering the questions in Portuguese.

When asked about her favorite NBA team and the three biggest teams as well, she responded:

"Celtics"

"Celtics, Lakers, and Golden State [Warriors]."

Cardoso also named her top three favorite players at the moment.

"Shai [Gilgeous Alexander], Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum," she said.

The WNBA star further revealed who the greatest basketball player of all-time is for her.

"LeBron James," she said with a smile.

She proceeded to mention NBA legends Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, and Larry Bird as her favorite players from the past while claiming that Kevin Durant plays in a similar style to her.

Kamilla Cardoso will look to build on the momentum from her impressive first season in the league as she enters her sophomore year. The Chicago Sky will open the 2025 season against the Indiana Fever on May 17.

