Kamilla Cardoso turns up glamor in pink outfit as she enjoys tropical Thailand vacation after China duty

Kamilla Cardoso is taking the remainder of her WNBA offseason to herself, coming off her first season overseas. Cardoso appeared in a professional league in China and showed off her immense potential ahead of her second season in the WNBA.

On Wednesday afternoon, Cardoso shared a photo of her outfit from her Thailand trip on her Instagram story.

Image Credits: Via @kamilla_cardoso on Instagram

Kamilla Cardoso visited Thailand ahead of her second professional season, tagging the Kudo Hotel and Beach Club, where she stayed, along with the Patong Beach. In her subsequent stories, she showed the landscape and views of Patong Beach on the Thailand coast.

Cardoso will enter her second WNBA season with the Chicago Sky this spring, looking to take a significant leap in her sophomore campaign. She appeared in 32 of 40 games in year one, making 29 starts and averaged 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in her rookie year.

Kamilla Cardoso dominates in China play

Kamilla Cardoso spent the early parts of her offseason in China, suiting up for the Shanghai Baoshan Dahua Swordfish. WNBA players are known to play overseas during the offseason due to the short length of their playing season in the league.

Playing for the Swordfish, Cardoso averaged 20.3 ppg, 10.2 rpg and 1.3 steals per game.

This included a dominant display back in January in which the Chicago Sky rising star posted 37 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists and two steals on 15-of-18 shooting. Her star performance drew praise from Chicago's new head coach, Tyler Marsh, who reposted Cardoso's stat line with a post to X.

The WNBA and Sky announced Chicago will take on the Brazilian women's national team on LSU's campus in a preseason matchup. The exhibition will honor Cordoso, a Brazil native, and Angel Reese, who attended LSU from 2022 to 2024, helping the Tigers to a National Championship in her junior season.

