Karlie Samuelson caught off guard by Minnesota Lynx-Washington Mystics trade announcement during long-haul flight

In a surprise move, the Minnesota Lynx traded for Karlie Samuelson from the Washington Mystics in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2026 WNBA draft. Lynx is the sixth team that Samuelson would be joining in her seventh season. However, this was perhaps the first time she had no idea about the trade for hours.

Hours after the announcement, Karlie Samuelson received the surprising news. She reacted to the trade on X (formerly Twitter), stating that she was in flight without internet when the move was announced.

"Traded mid 10 hour flight with no wifi is crazyyyyyyyy," Samuelson wrote.

While Karlie was in flight, her younger sister - Katie Lou Samuelson - reacted to the trade. The Seattle Storm player reposted the Minnesota Lynx's post on her Instagram story and expressed her excitement about the trade.

"Let's goooo!! Can't wait for @karliesamuelson to land from her 9 hour flight and find out about this 🤩🤣," she wrote in the caption.

She also showed love to her elder sister, naming Karlie her favorite player.

"My fav player 😍," she added.

Katie Lou Samuelson reacts to her sister Karlie being traded to the Minnesota Lynx on Instagram. [Credits: IG/@katielou33]

The Lynx acquired the 2026 first-round pick from the Chicago Sky in exchange for the No. 11 pick from the 2025 WNBA draft. Hours before the draft, they made a deal with the Washington Mystics.

What does Karlie Samuelson's trade mean for Minnesota Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx almost won the 2024 WNBA title. Given the team's so-close-yet-so-far moment in the 2024 W finals, the Lynx believe they can win in 2025 with Karlie Samuelson's signature indicating that intention towards the bigger picture.

Samuelson's primary area of expertise is shooting from the 3-point line, with a career 39.7 percent from beyond the arc. The 6-foot forward - whose shooting has remained her strong area on the court - joins Minnesota as her sixth career team in seven years.

Italian veteran Cecilia Zandalasini was one of the best 3-point shooters on the Lynx's roster last season. However, the Golden State Valkyries selected her in the expansion draft. Karlie Samuelson was a suitable pick for the team, but the roster had a shooting void.

Moreover, during her last year in Washington, she played under then-head coach Eric Thibault, so it makes sense why the Lynx would trade for Samuelson. Thibault - who has seen her closely - is Minnesota's assistant coach.

Karlie Samuelson has been a great wing defender despite not getting enough minutes throughout her career. She has also shown the ability to pick significant defensive assignments.

