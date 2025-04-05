  • home icon
  Kate Martin drops 2-word reaction as FGCU hires ex-Iowa assistant Raina Harmon as new HC

Kate Martin drops 2-word reaction as FGCU hires ex-Iowa assistant Raina Harmon as new HC

By Orlando Silva
Modified Apr 05, 2025 00:09 GMT
Kate Martin drops 2-word reaction as FGCU stuns with Raina Harmon hire (Image credit: Imagn)
Kate Martin drops 2-word reaction as FGCU hires Raina Harmon (Image credit: Imagn)

Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin reacted after former Iowa Hawkeyes assistant coach Raina Harmon was named head coach of the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles women’s basketball team.

Harmon spent eight years in Iowa, helping the Hawkeyes to multiple deep runs in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments

Martin reshared the Eagles’ official welcome post for Harmon on Instagram and added a two-word message.

"Big dawg," Martin wrote.
Martin&#039;s story celebrating Harmon&#039;s signing
Martin's story celebrating Harmon's signing

In eight years of working with the Hawkeyes, Harmon helped the team to a 208-63 record and five Big Ten Conference titles. She helped develop multiple WNBA players — most notably Caitlin Clark, one of the most accomplished college players of all time — as well as Martin herself.

Following her appointment, Harmon released a statement expressing gratitude for the opportunity.

"I am absolutely honored to be named the next head coach at Florida Gulf Coast University," she said (per Naples Daily News). "This position is one of the best jobs in the country and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead such a prestigious program."
"This program has a standard of excellence, and I can't wait to build upon that legacy as I commit to developing our student-athletes on and off the court. I look forward to connecting with the FGCU community, our fans and most importantly, our players as we embark on this journey together."

Caitlin Clark joined Kate Martin to celebrae Raina Harmon news

Kate Martin wasn't the only former Hawkeye who expressed excitement about Raina Harmon becoming the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles women's basketball coach. Caitlin Clark shared an Instagram story celebrating Harmon's achievement, saying:

"It's go eagles now! (Raina Harmon) EARNED IT!!!!!"
Clark&#039;s story
Clark's story

Clark also commented under the Eagles’ original Instagram post, saying she wants some FGCU merchandise to support her former coach.

Clark&#039;s comment
Clark's comment

Kate Martin and Caitlin Clark built a strong relationship with Harmon during their college careers — especially Martin, who has credited Harmon as one of her early supporters.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
