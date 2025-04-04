"23 looks good on you": Kate Martin hits pause on sponsored posts to celebrate GF Claire Gransee’s birthday with heartfelt tribute

Lately, Kate Martin's social media has been filled with sponsored posts. She has been endorsing companies like DoorDash and Samsung and she has also posted commercial videos with Napheesa Collier. However, the Golden State Valkyries star broke the streak by posting a wholesome birthday message for her girlfriend Claire Gransee.

On Thursday, the WNBA star posted several pictures featuring Gransee on Instagram. In her wish for Gransee's 23rd birthday, Martin wrote that her girlfriend was her favorite person.

"Taking a break from sponsored posts to wish my fav person a happy birthday! 23 looks good on you♥️ happy birthday #springchicken," Martin wrote.

Gransee also sent love back to her girlfriend. She reposted Martin's post on her Instagram story with a caption:

"my chicken," Gransee wrote.

[Credit: IG/@claire.gransee]

The relationship between Martin and Gransee became public in June 2024 when the Valkyries star posted a mirror selfie with her. Since then, however, the couple have posted pictures of each other with less frequency.

Most recently, Martin and Gransee were seen taking a romantic stroll at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. The couple walked around holding hands while they indulged in a conversation.

Inspired Kate Martin's girlfriend Claire Gransee flies to Dublin

Kate Martin's girlfriend, Claire Gransee, recently traveled to Dublin. On March 15, Gransee shared two posts on her Instagram story, revealing the reason behind her trip.

In the first post, she shared a picture of beer-filled glasses lined beside each other in an Irish bar. She revealed in the caption of the story that she was feeling inspired, so she booked a flight to Dublin.

"Feeling so inspired I just booked a flight to Dublin," Gransee wrote.

[Credit: IG/@claire.gransee]

In the following post, she posted a photo with her friends in Dublin. While his friends were dressed in Irish green, Gransee posed with a leather jacket.

"hi baby chicks!!!," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@claire.gransee]

Interestingly, Gransee's relationship with Dublin is a little bit older. The WNBA star's girlfriend has been impressive academically, having a 3.94 GPA.

According to her LinkedIn account, while she earned her degree in Communication Studies at Iowa, she also worked at The National Concert Hall in Dublin.

Gransee also has a minor in Law and Media Literacy. She currently works as a Human Resource Associate at Publicis Sapient.

