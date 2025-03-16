Kate Martin's girlfriend Claire Gransee 'feels inspired' as she enjoys some downtime in Irish pub during Dublin trip

Kate Martin has been making progress in her recovery from the leg injury and spending most of her time in San Francisco, the home of the WNBA's new team, the Golden State Valkyries. While Martin is taking one step at a time, her girlfriend, Claire Gransee, has been a big support.

However, on Saturday, Gransee had to take a flight to Dublin, the city of literature and vibrant culture. Why? Because she felt "so inspired." She posted a picture on her Instagram story with beer-filled glasses in the frame.

"Feeling so inspired I just booked a flight to Dublin," Gransee captioned the post.

[Credit: IG/@claire.gransee]

In another IG story post, she posted a group snap with her friends in an Irish pub.

"hi baby chicks!!!" she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@claire.gransee]

Kate Martin's girlfriend has a long relationship with the capital city of Ireland. Not only has Gransee excelled in academics with a 3.94 GPA at Iowa, she has interests in other things that relate her to the beautiful city.

According to her profile on LinkedIn, Gransee has worked at the world famous National Concert Hall, the home to music in Ireland. Moreover, the serenity and the aesthetics of the city have the power to pull anyone to it.

Kate Martin enjoys outing with girlfriend Claire Gransee in San Francisco

Since her injury in February during an Unrivaled basketball game, Kate Martin has remained out of action on the basketball court. While she has been making a recovery, it has also given her enough time to spend with her closest ones before the WNBA season starts later this year.

In a post on X/Twitter, Martin was filmed taking a stroll at the Golden Gate Bridge with Claire Gransee. While Martin donned a pair of white trousers, Gransee wore an all-black outfit. Martin and Gransee seemed involved in a candid conversation.

Kate Martin started playing for the Laces BC in the inaugural season of the Unrivaled basketball in January. However, after six games, she was declared out for multiple weeks with a left leg injury. She was expected to make her comeback at the end of the Unrivaled's regular season, but it seems like she might be finally seen for the WNBA's regular season.

Martin was selected by the Golden State Valkyries from the Las Vegas Aces as a part of the expansion draft. She was mostly out of the Aces' lineup for her rookie season. However, she is expected to have a larger role with the Valkyries.

