Watch: Kate Martin spotted enjoying time with girlfriend Claire Gransee in scenic San Francisco setting

WNBA star Kate Martin took her girlfriend Claire Gransee to a scenic view of San Francisco, which was captured in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, the couple can be seen walking on the boardwalk on the way to the beach in the Bay Area with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background.

The two are in San Francisco because it is the new home of Kate Martin after being selected by the expansion team Golden State Valkyries in the expansion draft from the Las Vegas Aces.

Martin and Gransee's love story reportedly started during their collegiate days at the University of Iowa. They made their relationship public in June.

Gransee graduated with a degree in Communications Studies and currently works as a Human Resources Associate for Boston-based firm Publicis Sapient, as per her LinkedIn profile.

Martin, meanwhile, played her WNBA rookie season with the Aces last year. She was a fan favorite despite seeing limited minutes in a stacked team. In the 34 games she played, Martin averaged 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds.

She is currently lined up in the newly formed 3-on-3 Unrivaled Basketball League, playing for Laces BC with fellow WNBA stars Tiffany Hayes, Jackie Young, Kayla McBride, Stefanie Dolson and Alyssa Thomas.

Kate Martin looks to raise her game with the Golden State Valkyries

Kate Martin is looking to raise her game and contribute immediately for expansion team Golden State Valkyries. The Iowa product Martin was among the 11 players picked by WNBA newbies Valkyries in the expansion draft in December.

She joined Iliana Rupert (Atlanta Dream), Maria Conde (Chicago Sky), Veronica Burton (Connecticut Sun), Carla Leite (Dallas Wings), Temi Fagbenle (Indiana Fever), Stephanie Talbot (LA Sparks), Cecilia Zandalasini (Minnesota Lynx), Kayla Thornton (New York Liberty), Monique Billings (Phoenix Mercury) and Julia Vanloo (Washington Mystics).

In an interview with Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe on their "A Touch More" podcast last month, Martin spoke about her mindset heading into the new WNBA season.

She said:

"I'm not a rookie anymore. It's time to really take that jump and show, 'Hey, I'm here. This is what I bring. This is my value. [I want to] continue to show that every single day through hard work and every other aspect that it takes."

The Valkyries are coached by Natalie Nakase, who was an assistant for the Aces from 2022 to 2024 and was able to handle Martin in her rookie year.

