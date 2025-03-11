Kate Martin strongly refutes claims about Angel Reese wanting her out of Unrivaled: "I couldn't let that one slide"

WNBA star Kate Martin addressed rumors claiming that Angel Reese wanted her out of the ongoing 3x3 Unrivaled. The Laces Basketball Club guard responded to a social media user on Instagram who had made a false allegation about the Chicago Sky superstar wanting Martin removed from the league.

The former Las Vegas Aces player swiftly refuted the claim, putting the rumors to rest. Martin urged people to stop spreading misinformation and set the record straight.

"Hey man, that post about Angel wanting me out of Unrivaled is completely untrue," Martin wrote in a message to the user. "I try to stay out of social media BS but I couldn't let that one slide. I don't like misinformation like that out there."

After Kate Martin set the record straight, the user behind the Instagram account @recruit.the.hood issued an apology. The user acknowledged their mistake and pledged to be more responsible with the sharing of information in the future.

"i feel like such an idiot… i want to apologize to @angelreese5 because i criticized her the other day thinking that she wanted Kate out of the league… and kate sent me this message today and i just felt so bad," the user wrote.

Both Martin and Angel Reese committed to playing in the Unrivaled during the offseason. Martin was drafted by the Laces Basketball Club, while Reese joined forces with Chelsea Gray, Lexie Hull and others on the Rose Basketball Club.

Why is Kate Martin currently not playing in Unrivaled?

Kate Martin has missed the last seven games for Laces BC in the Unrivaled due to a left leg injury. The star guard was last in action on February 1 and is currently undergoing rehabilitation. It remains uncertain whether she will recover in time to face Angel Reese and the Rose BC in the semifinal on Sunday.

In the league stage, Martin played six games for the Laces. She averaged 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game while coming off the bench.

