Kate Martin drops celebratory one-word reaction after resigning with Unrivaled

Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin is going to be busy this offseason after resigning with Unrivaled. Martin dropped a celebratory reaction to her return to the 3-on-3 league on social media. She played for Laces BC last season, helping the team reach the semifinals.In an Instagram post, Unrivaled announced the return of Martin for the league's second season. It's unclear if she'll be playing for the Laces, since there are additional players and two new teams, Hive BC and Breeze BC.&quot;KATE MARTIN IS UNRIVALED ✅ Presented by @ally Catch her again in Season 2 starting Jan. 5 on TNT, truTV and Max. 📺,&quot; the account wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKate Martin responded to the announcement by commenting on the post and sharing it on her Instagram stories. Martin had the same one-word reaction to the news. &quot;Yayyyyyyy,&quot; Martin wrote. Kate Martin comments on the Unrivaled announcement. (Photo: @unrivaledbasketball on IG)Martin is coming off a solid season for the upstart Golden State Valkyries, averaging 6.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. She primarily came off the bench to provide shooting, defense and hustle. There were initial reservations about her role for the Valkyries before she cemented herself as part of coach Natalie Nakase's rotation. The Iowa product improved her averages across the board following her departure from the Las Vegas Aces. The Valkyries selected her in the expansion draft because the Aces didn't put a protection on her. With the upcoming CBA negotiations potentially affecting free agency, Martin will secure a spot in Golden State. She's one of two players, along with Carla Leite, who are under contract for next season. Kate Martin comments on the Valkyries' futureSpeaking on the Golden State Valyries' exit interviews after their first-round exit against the Minnesota Lynx, Kate Martin is unsure of what's going to happen this offseason. The Valkyries clearly found a way to be successful despite not having a superstar and relying on team play. &quot;It’s just something out of our control,&quot; Martin said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. &quot;There's a lot of things that are out of our control, so just being where our feet are and controlling what we can is going to be super important. And no matter what, just continuing to work in the offseason and get better and be grateful for any opportunity that comes our way.&quot;In addition to free agency, there will be two expansion drafts this year due to two new teams, the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo.