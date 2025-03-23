Kate Martin drops hilarious 1-word reaction as Valkyries engage in off-court team bonding activity

Kate Martin and the Golden State Valkyries are taking the streets, but not for the wrong reasons. On Saturday, the 13th team in the WNBA participated in an outdoor activity, a drive for team bonding.

From Tiffany Hayes and Kayla Thornton to Veronica Burton and Kate Martin, the Valkyries players took part in activities together, including mingling with kids and fans. One of the highlighting activities was a massive Valkyries mural in the Valkyrie purple color. Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase also participated in the event.

The Valkyries made a video post of Martin on their Instagram story. The video showed Martin passionately applying black color in the remaining part of the mural.

"Finishing touches by @katemartin," the caption of the post read.

Kate Martin later reposted the post on her Instagram story with a hilarious reaction.

"Picasso," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@katemartin]

Martin and the Golden State Valkyrie will play their first game as a WNBA team on May 7. They will play their first preseason game against Cameron Brink and the LA Sparks, followed by their first regular season game on May 17 against the Sparks.

Kate Martin talks moving to the Golden State Valkyries and moving on from Aces

Kate Martin didn't play much for the Las Vegas Aces in her rookie season. Despite barely getting minutes, Martin had become the fan favorite. The Aces star was among the top names in the jersey sales last season.

Valkyries' coach Natalie Nakase, who had previously coached Kater Martin with the Aces, had seen her close and later made the decision to bring her to Golden State.

Shortly after the announcement was made, Martin spoke to ESPN. While she said that she was excited to be part of the Valkyries, she was thankful for the opportunity that Aces gave her.

"I'm really excited," she said. "This league is all about opportunity, and you just need one shot, right? I'm very thankful for the Aces and everything I got to learn there, but I'm really excited for this new beginning and to build something from the ground up with the Valkyries."

It was expected that Martin would be one of the biggest stories in the Unrivaled playing for the Laces. However, just a month later, she suffered a knee injury that would be the end of her stint with her team in the 3X3 basketball league.

